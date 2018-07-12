Fans Take to Twitter to Vent After Croatia Beat England at FIFA World Cup

Croatia made it to finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final after beating England in extra time and set the Twitter on fire.

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic scored the game-winning goal making it 2-1 in the 109th minute — a blow England did not manage to recover from. England will now face Belgium in the third place play-off in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Thousands took to twitter to share disappointment after their team's loss.

On the plus side. At least it wasn't penalties… or the Germans… #ENGCRO — Lidl UK (@LidlUK) July 11, 2018

​​Many started meming hard on England, which came so close to the World Cup final.

all the english lads who got croatia in their World Cup sweepstake right now #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/7xYHp7jA2p — katie (@teammicheoff) July 11, 2018

“Made a note in my diary on the way here. Simply says: bugger.”#ENGCRO #Blackadder pic.twitter.com/izo5EhX5DY — Best of Blackadder 📺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pitchblacksteed) July 11, 2018

Only one thing left to do now… #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/VW40yvhcMH — Daniel Jenkins (@Daniel_Jenks) July 11, 2018

Thank you @england for allowing us to dream. For 3 weeks we believed it was coming home and thanks to you, English fans bloody love football again. Fact. #ENGCRO #ENG pic.twitter.com/Ymo2ZNdfef — David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) July 11, 2018

Wow — hot off the press by the incomparable Matt

(via @asabenn)#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/Nlg6mUi58J — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 11, 2018

If you listen very carefully you can just about hear the sound of Ross Kemp putting his shirt back on #ENGCRO — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) July 11, 2018

Croatia is to face France now in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, and many pointed that out.

Me waiting for Croatia to lose on Sunday #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/E5Y7HFpHV0 — lains 🍑 (@Laineyfhx) July 11, 2018

LESSON TO 🇫🇷 FRANCE



1. Don’t score Croatia first



2. If you’re going to score first, score the 2nd & 3rd goal



3. Never go into extra time with Croatia



4. Read Number 1 & 3 again



5. Avoid penalty #ENGCRO#WorldCup — The Sports Lady ⚽ (@The_SportsLady) July 11, 2018

But many just were proud of their team's play.

I’ve been alive for many England teams and tournaments, and I have NEVER seen the media embrace a team like this. Credit to Gareth and the lads. It’s not coming home this time, but the lads are still coming home heroes. #ENGCRO — QuarterMill Records (@QuarterMillRec) July 11, 2018

Absolutely gutted, but what a way to bring the country together and support such a young and talented team! They can hold their heads high, incredible team, every single player should be proud! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGCRO — Brogan Mumby (@BroganMumby) July 11, 2018

#ENGCRO You know what? For the first time in decades, every England player will come back as a national hero. Congratulations, Southgate, for not only getting England so far, but also for creating a team that all of Britain loves and is proud of. — Margaret Thatcher the Milkman Snatcher (@ThrowTheCrows) July 11, 2018

#England You are legends. This has been a fantastic tournament. Thank you for restoring the pride in our game & our team. Xx P.S Now I’m off to do some serious emotional eating…#ENGCRO — Anna Richardson (@AnnaRichardso) July 11, 2018

Oh England. You were by far the team who played with the most class, respect, enthusiasm and professionalism. I for one, think you are fantastic role models and a brilliant example for anyone with dreams and determination. Thank you for the run! Proud of you!❤️⚽ #ENGCRO — G.C (@GirlCop_) July 11, 2018

​Meanwhile, thousands of Croatians are celebrating their national team advancing to the FIFA World Cup final that will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

#CROENG

The Lannisters defeated the Targaryens pic.twitter.com/zErmxCv5ir — I Teach Coding (@Samuel_Orogun) July 11, 2018

​The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final between France and Croatia to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.