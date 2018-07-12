Fans Take to Twitter to Vent After Croatia Beat England at FIFA World Cup

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic scored the game-winning goal making it 2-1 in the 109th minute — a blow England did not manage to recover from. England will now face Belgium in the third place play-off in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Thousands took to twitter to share disappointment after their team's loss.
Me tomorrow #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/6QqtzluAVU— Alicia. (@My_NamesBoring) July 11, 2018
twitter's tryna hurt me #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/A9zyjuj4Sk— claire || d-90:((@mygtriptych) July 11, 2018
I’m not crying you are. #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/UVl2vWKPrC— i (@wroetochipp) July 11, 2018
On the plus side. At least it wasn't penalties… or the Germans… #ENGCRO— Lidl UK (@LidlUK) July 11, 2018
Many started meming hard on England, which came so close to the World Cup final.
asif someone’s changed Wikipedia to this #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/yzXU4RaTMY— callum (@callumformby) July 11, 2018
all the english lads who got croatia in their World Cup sweepstake right now #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/7xYHp7jA2p— katie (@teammicheoff) July 11, 2018
Mr. Southgate? I don’t feel so good.. #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/VIH4vmbi2q— Dead But Delicious™ (@ProjectMorrigan) July 11, 2018
“Made a note in my diary on the way here. Simply says: bugger.”#ENGCRO #Blackadder pic.twitter.com/izo5EhX5DY— Best of Blackadder 📺🏴 (@pitchblacksteed) July 11, 2018
It’s coming home…#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/53tcmM9mKD— furiosa’s best friend. (@SNAPPERBUGG) July 11, 2018
Only one thing left to do now… #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/VW40yvhcMH— Daniel Jenkins (@Daniel_Jenks) July 11, 2018
Thank you @england for allowing us to dream. For 3 weeks we believed it was coming home and thanks to you, English fans bloody love football again. Fact. #ENGCRO #ENG pic.twitter.com/Ymo2ZNdfef— David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) July 11, 2018
It’s been a long day… #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/iKzUjryj2P— Cowell.. (@IamJoshCowell) July 11, 2018
Every English persons search history rn #WorldCup #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/opG80Uzd08— Joe (@TheJoeDCashmore) July 11, 2018
#eng #WorldCup #ENGCRO so close yet soo far #Itsnotcominghome pic.twitter.com/1iuMeaN9aI— The GAAmbler (@TheGAAmbler1) July 11, 2018
Sums up how that match felt #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/FGvUxaqIdi— Kookie · • ° (@JIMINIEEKOOK) July 11, 2018
Wow — hot off the press by the incomparable Matt— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 11, 2018
(via @asabenn)#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/Nlg6mUi58J
Oh Lord the memes have begun…..#ENGCRO #CROENG pic.twitter.com/1o5lv5iJRT— Peter Oloya (@ogwalpok) July 11, 2018
#ENGCRO the frustration i'm feeling rn 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DjJ3X0VqaN— NAMJOOOOOOOON (@nxm_cloud) July 11, 2018
If you listen very carefully you can just about hear the sound of Ross Kemp putting his shirt back on #ENGCRO— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) July 11, 2018
Croatia is to face France now in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, and many pointed that out.
Me waiting for Croatia to lose on Sunday #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/E5Y7HFpHV0— lains 🍑 (@Laineyfhx) July 11, 2018
LESSON TO 🇫🇷 FRANCE— The Sports Lady ⚽ (@The_SportsLady) July 11, 2018
1. Don’t score Croatia first
2. If you’re going to score first, score the 2nd & 3rd goal
3. Never go into extra time with Croatia
4. Read Number 1 & 3 again
5. Avoid penalty #ENGCRO#WorldCup
But many just were proud of their team's play.
I’ve been alive for many England teams and tournaments, and I have NEVER seen the media embrace a team like this. Credit to Gareth and the lads. It’s not coming home this time, but the lads are still coming home heroes. #ENGCRO— QuarterMill Records (@QuarterMillRec) July 11, 2018
Absolutely gutted, but what a way to bring the country together and support such a young and talented team! They can hold their heads high, incredible team, every single player should be proud! 🏴 #ENGCRO— Brogan Mumby (@BroganMumby) July 11, 2018
#ENGCRO You know what? For the first time in decades, every England player will come back as a national hero. Congratulations, Southgate, for not only getting England so far, but also for creating a team that all of Britain loves and is proud of.— Margaret Thatcher the Milkman Snatcher (@ThrowTheCrows) July 11, 2018
#England You are legends. This has been a fantastic tournament. Thank you for restoring the pride in our game & our team. Xx P.S Now I’m off to do some serious emotional eating…#ENGCRO— Anna Richardson (@AnnaRichardso) July 11, 2018
Oh England. You were by far the team who played with the most class, respect, enthusiasm and professionalism. I for one, think you are fantastic role models and a brilliant example for anyone with dreams and determination. Thank you for the run! Proud of you!❤️⚽ #ENGCRO— G.C (@GirlCop_) July 11, 2018
Meanwhile, thousands of Croatians are celebrating their national team advancing to the FIFA World Cup final that will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.
When one of your employees is Croatian. #ENGCRO #EnglandvCroatia pic.twitter.com/Y13GAA7869— MORRISON (@wearemorrison) July 11, 2018
Croatian firefighters 👊#WorldCup #CROENG pic.twitter.com/utImBm9Gl8— Pastore Kacul (@Divino_2) July 11, 2018
#CROENG— I Teach Coding (@Samuel_Orogun) July 11, 2018
The Lannisters defeated the Targaryens pic.twitter.com/zErmxCv5ir
Pretty much🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷#CROENG pic.twitter.com/rFsby9qqoi— 🇭🇷 CRO WILL TAKE IT HOME 🇭🇷 (@tae_therapper) July 11, 2018
The atmosphere in Zagreb tonight. #CROENG pic.twitter.com/4w0weqzdbX— Una Hajdari (@UnaHajdari) July 11, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final between France and Croatia to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.
