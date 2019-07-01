Register
11:30 GMT +301 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    American flags

    Europe Shifting Away From US, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Says

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220

    Despite the fact that Iranian officials have criticised INSTEX, the EU's financial settlement mechanism tailor-made to sidestep US sanctions against Tehran, the country's foreign minister still sees its launch as a positive sign for European countries.

    The launch of the European payment system, designed to facilitate trade with Iran and bypass US sanctions against Tehran, proves that European natons have begun to drift away from the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday.

    "INSTEX is not a sufficient response to Iran’s expectations for Europeans to fulfill their obligations, but it shows that the US allies [Europe] are beginning to shift away from it, and this will have an impact in the long term", the IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying.

    The minister added that the country's government "must make every effort in the interests of the Iranian people".

    His comments were made three days after the European Union announced that its financial settlement mechanism known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, or INSTEX, devised to allow trade with Iran and circumvent US penalties had become operational, with Iran's envoy on the nuclear deal later confirming that the system was working and transactions were already being processed.

    For the time being, the trade mechanism extends to food and medicine, which have not been affected by Washington's restrictive measures, although Tehran insists that for INSTEX to be fully operational and effective, Iranian oil should be included as well.

    US Should Respect Iran - Zarif

    Addressing the dramatic escalation of tensions with the United States, the foreign minister stressed that Tehran would never bow to Washington's pressure and if the American side wanted to resume negotiations, it should be more respectful towards Tehran.

    "Iran will never yield to pressure from the United States... America should try to respect Iran... if they want to talk to Iran, they should show respect", Zarif said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

    US President Donald Trump has called for talks with Iran with "no preconditions", at the same time emphasising that Tehran should "get rid of hostility" and "talk to us decently".

    "They are doing badly right now; the country is not doing well economically at all. That can be changed very quickly, very easily. But they have to get rid of hostility from the leadership. And the leadership - I hope they stay, I hope they do a great job, but they should talk to us decently. We are all for them".

    Tehran has ruled out negotiations, saying that Trump should return to the nuclear deal if he wants to talk.

    Last week, the US government imposed a new set of sanctions against Iran, targeting the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that Tehran slammed as a "direct attack" on the nation. The White House as well said that it was preparing sanctions against Zarif.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, for his part, has dismissed the decision to sanction Khamenei as "stupid", while seeing the additional restrictions against Zarif as a sign that Washington was lying when claiming that it was ready to get back to the negotiating table.

    Mounting Tensions

    Relations between Iran and the United States have been deteriorating since May 2018, when Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw from the Obama-era nuclear deal with Tehran and reinstate all sanctions against the Islamic Republic, while threatening to impose secondary sanctions on other countries doing business with Iran.

    On the one-year anniversary of Trump's pullout from the deal, Iran informed the remaining parties to the treaty - France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU - that it would scale back on some of its voluntary commitments, and gave them 60 days to ensure Tehran's interests under the agreement.

    Last month, the already simmering tensions nearly evolved into a direct confrontation when Iran announced that it had shot down an unmanned US spy drone after it violated its airspace. The United States insisted that the drone was flying over international waters, while Trump ordered - and abrupty called off - an airstrike on three Iranian sites just 10 minutes before it was supposed to be carried out.

    The US president explained that he was told that roughly 150 Iranian would have died in the attack - something he deemed disproportionate to the loss of an unmanned aerial vehicle. He, however, claimed that he had just stopped the strike "from going forward at this time".

    Tags:
    Hassan Rouhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump, talks, INSTEX, Sanctions, Javad Zarif, EU, Iran, USA, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse