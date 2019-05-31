Pompeo: EU-Iran Trade Mechanism 'Unproblematic' For Goods Not Under US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe's mechanism for trade with Iran is not a problem for Washington as long as it is meant to facilitate the trade in goods that are not under US sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

"When we think about INSTEX, if it is aimed at facilitating the movement of goods that are authorised to move, it's unproblematic", Pompeo said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin.

However, earlier this week Bloomberg reported, citing a letter written by the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, that Washington planned to ban the system if it comes into force.

READ MORE: EU, France, Germany, UK Concerned Over US End to Iran Oil Waivers — Statement

The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) was set up in January of this year in response to the United States reinstating sanctions against Iran, including measures targeting third countries that trade with Tehran.

It was established after Washington withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal last year, while other signatories, including Russia, China, the UK, France, Germany, and the EU, have reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement.

Reports on Punishment for the Summit

The US Secretary of State also noted that American officials are trying to verify reports that a senior North Korean official involved in Pyongyang's non-proliferation talks was executed following the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump.