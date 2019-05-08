Instex Mechanism is Less Effective Than Originally Planned - Lavrov

Tehran's version of INSTEX, the EU mechanism for bilateral transactions with Iran bypassing US sanctions, may be implemented with the participation of other interested parties, such as Russia and Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik a day earlier.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that the INSTEX mechanism is less effective than originally planned, and that Moscow supports Iran's demand to include oil provisions.

Since the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year, Washington has reinstated sanctions against Iran, targeting mainly its oil sector.

Other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have slammed Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA stressing that the reinstatement of sanctions threatens not only Iran itself but also countries and companies that stay continue doing business with Tehran.

In light of this, these countries agreed that a special mechanism, dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, would be created to facilitate trade between companies and Iran amid the sanctions by Washington.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW