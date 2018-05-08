Register
08 May 2018
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    The president has announced his decision on whether or not the US would continue to abide by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an international agreement on Iran's nuclear program reached in 2015 by Iran, the five permanent members of the Security Council, Germany and the EU.

    "I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal," Trump said, in a statement before reporters in the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

    The president called the JCPOA a "disastrous" embarassment for the US, said the deal was based on a lie, and called it "defective to its core."

    "If I allowed this deal to stand, there would be a nuclear arms race in the Middle East," Trump said.

    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    The president added that "powerful" US sanctions against Iran would now go into full effect. Washington, he said, "will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail," and will not allow "a regime that chants 'Death to America'"to access nuclear weapons.

    Trump also said that the US and its allies would work to counter Iran, including its missile program, its nuclear ambitions, and its meddling across the Middle East. Calling Iran a "regime of great terror," the president alleged that the country was the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

    Speaking to reporters, the president also said that his decision would "make America much safer."

    Responding to Trump's decision, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France, Germany and the UK regret the move.

    Earlier, US media reported that Trump was preparing to reinstate all US sanctions against the Middle Eastern country and impose additional economic restrictions, effectively annulling the US's commitment to the JCPOA. These reports were contradicted by a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron's office that Trump had not given him any indication about his plans regarding the nuclear deal.

    The leaders of France and Germany made high-profile visits to Washington recently to try to convince the president not to back out of the deal. Former members of the Obama administration have urged him to do the same. Russian and Chinese officials have also warned about the dangers of scrapping the agreement. Israel has taken the opposite approach, encouraging Trump to quit the JCPOA. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a public presentation in which he declared that Iran's nuclear program had a secret military component which Tehran did not disclose.

    Israeli soldiers walk next to mobile artillery units in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Forces on High Alert Over 'Unusual Spike in Iran's Activity' in Syria
    Iran has vowed a "fierce reaction" should the US violate the JCPOA, saying its response "will not be pleasant for the US." Iranian leaders have also said that the country was prepared for any scenario from Washington, and wouldn't allow sanctions to halt its economic development.

    Inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the foremost authority on the matter, have repeatedly affirmed that Iran is in full compliance of the JCPOA. The agency has insisted that Iran "is subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime."

    The JCPOA was signed by Iran on the one hand and the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France, Germany and the European Union on the other in Vienna on July 14, 2015 after two years of difficult negotiations. The deal promised Iran sanctions relief in exchange for a commitment not to engage in the development of a military nuclear program.

