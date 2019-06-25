Trump Threatens Iran With 'Obliteration' if It Attacks US in Any Way

Tehran downed an American drone on 20 June after it violated the country's airspace, according to Iran. Washington claims that the drone was flying above neutral waters and later nearly launched strikes against the Islamic Republic in response to the destruction of the UAV.

US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with a harsh response to any hostile action it might undertake against anything US-related, reiterating his earlier statements in which he promised that such attacks will be "the end of Iran".

....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

The president further argued that Iran allegedly only understands "strength and power", which he promised to use if necessary, instead of "compassion", referring to the enormous American military budget in his tweet. He also slammed the approach to bilateral relations with Iran, utilised by the previous US administration led by Barack Obama, which negotiated a nuclear deal with Tehran that lifted sanctions and ensured the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.

Trump also apparently lashed out at earlier statements by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who mocked US concerns that its strike in retaliation for the downed drone, could kill 150 people, by recalling that Washington murdered many more with its nuclear weapon back in 1945.

CC0 U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk

Trump's statements come as bilateral relations between the two countries took a turn for the worst after Iran downed a drone, which Tehran says violated its airspace. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later published maps with data from the radar, proving Tehran's point.

Washington, however, insists that its UAV was flying over neutral waters of the Strait of Hormuz, when it was destroyed, releasing own maps, substantiating the claim. The US was planning to launch strikes against three Iranian targets in response to the downing, but President Trump stopped it mere minutes before the start.

....Sanctions come off Iran, and they become a productive and prosperous nation again - The sooner the better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

He argued that the estimated 150 casualties would have been disproportionate to the downed unmanned aircraft. The US has instead imposed new "hard-hitting" sanctions on 24 June, which Trump argues would have been rolled out eventually anyway, despite claiming the opposite earlier.

New sanctions targeted Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and those "close to him" in a bid to cut them off from any financial sources, as well as 8 senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. On the same day, US Treasury head Steven Mnuchin announced that Iranian Minister Javad Zarif will also be targeted with sanctions later in the week.