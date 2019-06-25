Register
    President Donald Trump speaks during his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Trump Threatens Iran With 'Obliteration' if It Attacks US in Any Way

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Middle East
    Tehran downed an American drone on 20 June after it violated the country's airspace, according to Iran. Washington claims that the drone was flying above neutral waters and later nearly launched strikes against the Islamic Republic in response to the destruction of the UAV.

    US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with a harsh response to any hostile action it might undertake against anything US-related, reiterating his earlier statements in which he promised that such attacks will be "the end of Iran".

    The president further argued that Iran allegedly only understands "strength and power", which he promised to use if necessary, instead of "compassion", referring to the enormous American military budget in his tweet. He also slammed the approach to bilateral relations with Iran, utilised by the previous US administration led by Barack Obama, which negotiated a nuclear deal with Tehran that lifted sanctions and ensured the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.

    Trump also apparently lashed out at earlier statements by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who mocked US concerns that its strike in retaliation for the downed drone, could kill 150 people, by recalling that Washington murdered many more with its nuclear weapon back in 1945.

    U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk
    CC0
    U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk

    Trump's statements come as bilateral relations between the two countries took a turn for the worst after Iran downed a drone, which Tehran says violated its airspace. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later published maps with data from the radar, proving Tehran's point.

    Washington, however, insists that its UAV was flying over neutral waters of the Strait of Hormuz, when it was destroyed, releasing own maps, substantiating the claim. The US was planning to launch strikes against three Iranian targets in response to the downing, but President Trump stopped it mere minutes before the start.

    He argued that the estimated 150 casualties would have been disproportionate to the downed unmanned aircraft. The US has instead imposed new "hard-hitting" sanctions on 24 June, which Trump argues would have been rolled out eventually anyway, despite claiming the opposite earlier.

    New sanctions targeted Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and those "close to him" in a bid to cut them off from any financial sources, as well as 8 senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. On the same day, US Treasury head Steven Mnuchin announced that Iranian Minister Javad Zarif will also be targeted with sanctions later in the week.

