Disaster in Downing Street: What Has Theresa May Achieved in 1,047 Days?

UK Prime Minister Theresa May met Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party group in the UK House of Commons that oversees the party's leadership, on Friday, 24 May and said she intends to stand down as leader on 7 June. Sputnik looks at her time in office.

Theresa May succeeded David Cameron as UK Prime Minister on 13 July 2016, two weeks after British voters shocked the establishment by choosing to leave the European Union.

In her first speech as prime minister she promised she would be "fighting against burning injustices" such as the fact "that, if you're born poor, you will die on average nine years earlier than others" and "if you're black, you're treated more harshly by the criminal justice system than if you're white."

Her rousing speech ended with a promise to deliver Brexit.

— Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) May 24, 2019

​May said: "Following the referendum, we face a time of great national change and I know because we're Great Britain, that we will rise to the challenge. As we leave the European Union, we will forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world, and we will make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few, but for every one of us. That will be the mission of the government I lead, and together we will build a better Britain."

So what happened next?

In August 2016, addressing one of the themes in her first speech, May ordered an investigation into racism in the public sector.

— George Osborne (@George_Osborne) May 24, 2019

​In October 2017 the data produced by the investigation was published on a new government website and it showed ethnic minorities faced huge disparities in life experiences in Britain with black people three times more likely to be arrested and people of Pakistani or Bangladeshi origin more likely to be unemployed than any other group.

By then the government was already mired in Brexit problems and the prime minister did not introduce any legislation to tackle the racial inequalities in British society.

Theresa May is right to resign. She's now accepted what the country's known for months: she can't govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party.



Whoever becomes the new Tory leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 24, 2019

​In fact May's self-assumed role as a social crusader, which she had outlined in her first speech, had been undermined in June 2017 when Grenfell Tower burned to the ground.

Just before 1am on 14 June a fire broke out in the kitchen of a fourth floor flat in the 23-storey tower block in North Kensington, west London.

Theresa May. Bloody hell! Well that’s the price of coming last in Eurovision — John Scheerhout (@johnscheerhout) May 24, 2019

​The flames spread up flammable cladding which had mistakenly been put on the outside of the building during a refurbishment a few months before and consumed the entire block, killing 72 people.

The local Conservative council was heavily criticised for its actions both before and after the fire and when May visited the scene and a crisis centre 10 days later she was jeered by people in the crowd who shouted: "Resign!" and "When are you going to stand down?"

This is such a haunting photo. Whatever you think about Theresa May's record as prime minister, it's impossible not to feel sorry for her as a person. pic.twitter.com/IwmDXNOS5X — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) May 24, 2019​

Her government announced an inquiry into the events leading up to the fire but for months after the blaze people evacuated from the tower had not been rehoused and the deadly cladding still remains in place on hundreds of buildings around the country.

In March 2017 May triggered Article 50 to start the process of exiting the European Union.

Her team of negotiators, led by Brexit Secretary David Davis, took a hard line in talks with the EU team, led by Michel Barnier.

With Theresa May resigning, Chris #FailingGrayling has now seen off 35 Ministers & the Prime Minister



What does he have to do to lose his job? — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 24, 2019

​May urged Davis to compromise more on key positions and in July 2018 he resigned in protest, followed within hours by Boris Johnson who resigned as Foreign Secretary and began preparing to lead a dissident wing of the Conservative Party which would oppose May's deal.

May replaced Davis with Dominic Raab and eventually, in November 2018, he returned from Brussels with a deal.

The deal, with the notorious Northern Ireland "backstop", was not acceptable to many in the Conservative Party, including Raab himself who soon resigned.

Here's my thoughts on Theresa May's resignation. pic.twitter.com/PLq1uuusVF — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) May 24, 2019

​But it was approved by the Cabinet and eventually put forward for approval by Parliament.

The rest is history.

May's deal was rejected three times by MPs and when, after talks with the Labour opposition, she suggested putting the deal — with an added clause about a temporary customs union and a possible second referendum — to Parliament again next month it proved too much.

She has finally now agreed to step down on 7 June, having achieved very little during her 1,047 days in office.