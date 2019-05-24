UK Conservatives' Survival Dependent on Learning From May's Mistakes - Farage

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Conservative Party has to learn from the mistakes of Prime Minister Theresa May, who failed to gauge the mood of both the public and her own party with regard to Brexit and had no other option but to resign, if it wants to recover from its political defeats, UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said.

"It is difficult not to feel for Mrs May, but politically she misjudged the mood of the country and her party. Two Tory leaders have now gone whose instincts were pro-EU. Either the party learns that lesson or it dies", Farage tweeted in an apparent reference to Andrea Leadsom, the head of the UK parliament's lower house, who stepped down on Wednesday saying she no longer believed that the government's approach would deliver Brexit.

Dry Your Tears May

The statement comes after May said earlier on 24 May she would step down as the leader of the Conservative Party on 7 June.

May had been under pressure to step down following backlash from her cabinet against the latest draft of her Brexit plan. UK lawmakers have rejected May's withdrawal agreement, negotiated with Brussels, three times.

According to UK Institute for Government, 21 ministers under May have resigned over Brexit, citing the UK government's inability to deliver and negotiate the terms of the deal as a major loss of confidence in their country's political system.

The United Kingdom was unable to leave the European Union by the original 29 March deadline over lawmakers' staunch opposition to the withdrawal deal. The European Council gave the United Kingdom an extension until 31 October, with an option to leave earlier if parliament passes the deal.