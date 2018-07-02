Register
18:12 GMT +302 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (R) and Edurne Garcia pose on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the United for UNICEF Gala Dinner at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on November 15, 2017

Spanish Keeper De Gea's WAG Slammed Online After Russian Victory

© AFP 2018 / Paul ELLIS
Spanish actress Edurne Garcia, who is dating David De Gea, cheered for her boyfriend at Luzhniki Stadium and posted a video ahead of the match, in which the proclaimed underdog, Russia, ultimately knocks out the winners of the 2010 World Cup. Angered fans retaliated, flooding the commentary section with mean remarks.

Spanish celebrity Edurne Garcia, who is Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea's girlfriend, has come under fire after Russia crushed Spain in their round of 16 match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the match, the woman posted a short clip from the stands of the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, in which she twirls in her boyfriend’s jersey.

Shouting from Russia GO SPAAAAIN!

Following the defeat, the post drew trolls and angered fans. They trashed the Spanish team and specifically its goalkeeper de Gea, who missed 5 penalty strikes (one in the regular time and four in the penalty shoot-out). Some preferred straightforward offenses like “Your boyfriend is s**t,” or more elaborate “Stop making jokes about De Gea, he will not catch them.”

Listening to the silence…

Публикация от Edurne (@edurnity) 29 Июн 2018 в 11:46 PDT

There were those who tried to spread a hashtag #degeatheworst, stating “Thanks to your boyfriend we are out of the world cup!”

Memories…🍧

Публикация от Edurne (@edurnity) 23 Фев 2018 в 11:43 PST

Others decided to comment on the coach’s decision not to take keeper Iker Casillas, who won the 2012 European Cup, to the tournament in Russia, claiming “Go on, you move more than De Gea. Enough with DE GEA. Casillas… what we did with you…”

Some defended Garcia and De Gea, saying   “If your girlfriend does not support, who will do it?”  or “It is unfortunate that some used Edurne as an aim to criticize De Gea.”

Edurne Garcia, who was a judge on Span’s Got Talent, took part at Eurovision and now pursues an actress career in Spain, has reportedly dated Manchester United’s goalie, who is based in England, since 2010.

💦H a p p y Summer T i m e💦 Bikini de @maarswimwear

Публикация от Edurne (@edurnity) 24 Июн 2018 в 10:22 PDT

READ MORE: Complacency & Mistakes: Examining Spain’s Lackluster 2018 World Cup Performance

Russia has won its round of 16 match against Spain by winning the penalty shootout 4-3 due to two saves by goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, making it to quarterfinals for the first time in modern Russia's history. In the next round game, Russia will face Croatia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

