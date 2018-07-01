Register
22:22 GMT +301 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana during the match of the World Cup 1/8 finals between Spain and Russia.

Putin Congratulates Russia Head Coach, Team on Win Over Spain - Kremlin

© Sputnik / Dmitriy Astakhov
Moscow
Get short URL
210

Russia has won its round of 16 match against Spain by winning the penalty shootout 4-3 due to two saves by goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, making it to quarterfinals for the first time in modern Russia's history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov and the Russian national football team on beating Spain in their World Cup round of 16 encounter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Just like the whole country, Putin was watching the game… and rooting for our side. Before the match… the president called the head coach and wished him success in the upcoming game, he also said that… our guys had already done the impossible by reaching the knockout stage… Putin said that nobody would criticize them anyway," Peskov said.

He added that Putin called Cherchesov after the game to congratulate him and the team.

"Putin said that the result was what mattered most in sports… He wished Cherchesov and all the members of the team, success in their next game," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin failed to attend the match because of his tight schedule.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev took to Facebook to share his joy over the team's victory.

"Our team are in the quarterfinals. They did great!" Medvedev posted on Facebook.

Russia’s win on penalties over Spain in World Cup round of 16 on Sunday was a well deserved one, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told Sputnik.

"It is an unforgettable match! It was a difficult game, such an emotional battle, especially in extra time. But we believed in our team, and they met our expectations, they won on penalties, deservedly," Kolobkov said, adding that the day has already become a historical one for the Russian football.

The Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov underlined Akinfeev's role. Russia goalkeeper and captain Akinfeev was named the man of the match as he saved two penalties for his side.

"An amazing victory that only a few people expected. Of course, our guys did their best on the pitch. Akinfeev's ability and the team's dedication brought us this victory," Zhukov said.

Russia's players celebrate team's victory at the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2018
© Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
Russia's players celebrate team's victory at the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2018

In the quarter-final game, Russia will face either Denmark or Croatia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia, Spain
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse