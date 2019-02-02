Register
17:47 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Soviets deployed hundreds of mobile, SS-20 intermediate force missile launchers in the 1980s--with three nuclear warheads on each missile and reloads for each launcher

    From 'Bad News' to 'Full Support': How World Powers Reacted to INF's Collapse

    © Photo: Edward L. Cooper
    World
    Get short URL
    111

    Moscow has followed Washington's lead in suspending its commitment to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a 1987 agreement which eliminated the two countries' land-based ballistic and cruise missiles in the 500-5,500 km range and dramatically reduced the risk of nuclear war in Europe.

    President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday that Moscow too would suspend the INF Treaty following Washington's announced withdrawal on Friday. 

    Tomahawk Cruise Missile
    © AP Photo/ John McCutcheon
    Russia Suspends INF Deal With US, Putin Directs Ministers Not to Start New Talks
    NATO released a statement in support of the unilateral US move, blaming Russia and claiming that Washington made the decision "in response to the significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security posed by Russia's covert testing, production and fielding" of a ground-launched cruise missile system.

    "Allies regret that Russia, as part of its broader pattern of behaviour, continues to deny its INF Treaty violation," the NATO statement said, adding that Moscow has "taken no demonstrable steps toward returning to full and verifiable compliance." Russian officials have repeatedly dismissed the US and NATO claims justifying Washington's withdrawal, saying they failed to present any concrete evidence of Russian violations, "apart from tweets."

    US Allies Brace for Fallout

    The INF was envisioned as a cornerstone of global, and especially European, strategic security. Accordingly, after Washington's announcement that it would be scrapping the treaty, senior officials and diplomats from major NATO countries in Europe made clear that the Western alliance is divided on the implications of the agreement's collapse.

    Germany, one of the main beneficiaries of the INF Treaty, was most notably concerned. On Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Berlin would do everything in its power to try to save the deal. "We have discussed this [the INF Treaty] in the past weeks, including within NATO…We will do everything within this 180-day timeframe…to continue negotiations," Merkel said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Greek President during a meeting in Athens on January 11, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Louisa GOULIAMAKI
    Germany’s Merkel Vows to Continue INF Nuclear Arms Talks
    Spain's foreign minister was similarly anxious. In a post on his official Twitter account on Saturday, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles warned that "the suspension of one of the most important nuclear agreements of the Cold War is bad news, which adds instability in the international arena."

    The French Foreign Ministry also voiced concern over the US withdrawal, while calling on Russia to use the six-month window to keep talks open. "France regrets to arrive at a situation in which the United States had to notify its withdrawal from the INF Treaty," a statement by the ministry noted on Saturday. Paris, the statement added, remains committed "to arms control instruments, which help to ensure strategic stability."

    Austria, not a NATO member but similarly concerned about the implications of the end of the INF pact on European security, also expressed regret over Washington's move. "The US decision to withdrawal from the INF is regrettable. The signing of this treaty in 1987 signaled the start of a big thaw in US-Russian ties. It was a milestone in ending the Cold War," Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said.

    Even Poland, a stalwart ally of the United States, was forced to squash rumours that it was preparing to host US nuclear weapons on its territory amid news of the end of INF. Downplaying German media reports to the contrary, Polish Foreign Minister Jaceck Czaputowicz stressed that Warsaw does not want US nukes on its territory "at all," stressing that their deployment would depend on whether Russia would continue with its "aggressive arms policy."

    Polish Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over Poland's national flag during a military parade.
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Poland Plays Down Reported Plans to Host US Nukes Amid INF Treaty Collapse
    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini voiced concerns over the INF's demise. "What we definitely don't want to see is our continent going back to being a battlefield or a place where other superpowers confront themselves," she said, speaking to reporters on Friday.

    On the other side of the world, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono adopted a similarly concerned tone, telling reporters that it was "not desirable for the world if the pact comes to an end," even if he could "understand what has led the United States to consider suspending its obligations under the treaty."

    Ottawa Sticks With Washington

    Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry broke with the sentiment expressed by many of its European colleagues, voicing its full support for Washington's decision to exit the INF. "Canada strongly supports global non-proliferation and disarmament efforts, which are essential to keeping the world safe. However, arms control only works if everyone follows their obligations…Russia has failed to comply with this important treaty, and Canada is disappointed that Russia's actions have led to [Friday's] announcement. Russia must come into compliance with this treaty immediately," a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

    China Warns of 'Adverse Consequences'

    Along with Moscow, Beijing issued one of the harshest critiques of the US move to exit the INF Treaty, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson calling on Russia and the US to "properly resolve their differences through constructive dialogue."

    "The US unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty may trigger a series of adverse consequences," the spokesperson warned.

    Sad Fate for Treaty Which Helped End the Cold War

    Building of Russian Ministry of Defence at Frunzenskaya Embankment. Moscow, Russia.
    CC0
    US Was Preparing to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Over Past 2 Years - MoD
    The nuclear superpowers signed the INF in 1987, with the treaty aimed primarily at reducing the risk of nuclear war in Europe. The INF committed the United States and the Soviet Union (and, since 1991, Russia) to terminating their stocks of missiles and land-based launchers with ranges between 500 and 1,000 km and 1,000-5,500 km, respectively, and prohibited the missile technologies' development. The treaty resulted in the destruction of some 2,692 missiles by mid-1991, and significantly reduced the risk of nuclear war on the European continent.

    Related:

    US Was Preparing to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Over Past 2 Years - MoD
    Poland Plays Down Reported Plans to Host US Nukes Amid INF Treaty Collapse
    Russia Suspends INF Deal With US, Putin Directs Ministers Not to Start New Talks
    China Opposes Washington's Exit From INF Treaty, Calls for US-Russia Dialogue
    NATO Releases Official Statement of Support Ahead of US INF Withdrawal
    US Has No Plans to Deploy Nuclear-Armed Systems in Post-INF Europe - Pentagon
    Ex-State Dept Official: Keeping INF Treaty Unlikely Due to US Ultimatum Policy
    Ex-US Defense Official: Future of Global Arms Control Bleak Without INF Treaty
    Tags:
    suspension, Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), withdrawal, INF Treaty, China, Europe, Japan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse