17:16 GMT +301 February 2019
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile Saturday, April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons on April 7.

    US Officially Suspends Obligations Under INF Treaty With Russia - Pompeo

    © AP Photo / Lt. j.g. Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Russia in December that it has two months to cease its alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Moscow has denied all accusations and has made counterclaims regarding Washington's own adherence to the accord.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US will be suspending its obligations under the provisions of the INF Treaty starting on 2 February. He further threatened that the accord would be entirely terminated if Russia doesn't fulfil the US' demands regarding the alleged treaty violations. Specifically, Washington wants Moscow to destroy all ground-based 9M729 missiles and their launchers, as well as other associated equipment that allegedly violates the INF Treaty.

    "We provided Russia an ample window of time to mend its ways and for Russia to honor its commitment. Tomorrow that time runs out. Russia has refused to take any steps to return real and verifiable compliance over these 60 days", Pompeo said.

    According to to the Secretary of State, Russia has six months to salvage the deal while the US goes through the process of withdrawing from it.

    US President Donald Trump said in a statement that upon withdrawing from the Treaty, the US will move on with the development of its own military response to the alleged Russian violations. He added that Washington's NATO allies "fully support" the US in its actions in regards to the INF withdrawal.

    READ MORE: Moscow: Russian Hypersonic Weapons Eliminate Threat From US Exit From INF Treaty

    Trump also stated that Washington has "fully adhered" to the accord for over 30 years and said that the US can't be "the only country in the world unilaterally bound by" it. At the same time, he noted that the US is ready to engage with Russia on arms control negotiations that would lead to striking an agreement that is "verifiable and enforceable", and which provisions are fulfilled by all parties involved.

    The US president went on to say that once such an agreement is reached, Moscow and Washington would be able to achieve "an outstanding relationship on economic, trade, political, and military levels".

