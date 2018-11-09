Former Soviet President Gorbachev Vows to Do Utmost to Prevent New Cold War

"Now we see attempts to reverse all this [efforts to end arm race and Cold War], to throw the world into the past. And the biggest danger is a return to confrontation, the beginning of a new arms race. There is already talk of a nuclear war as if it is something acceptable, there are preparations for it, discussions of scenarios… We cannot give up in despair. I believe that the new cold war can be stopped, and I will do everything to this end," according to Gorbachev's statement that was read out before the premiere of the film "Meeting Gorbachev" in Moscow.
"We must refrain from [the new cold war], we must continue the path that we have outlined, ban war and, most importantly, get rid of nuclear weapons as such. Anyone who knows what kind of weapon it is can confirm my appeal to everyone: we must not allow further proliferation, we must destroy [those arms]," Gorbachev said.
He also criticized the intention of the US leadership to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
In October, US President Donald Trump announced his country's intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty over Russia's alleged violations of the accord.
The INF Treaty was signed by Gorbachev and Reagan in 1987. The historic agreement saw both sides cut their nuclear arsenals and pledge to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,400 miles.
