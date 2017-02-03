Fake Protests: Who is Really Behind Well-Orchestrated Anti-Trump Campaign

The disinformation campaign over Donald Trump's executive order entitled "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," dubbed the "Muslim ban," has been orchestrated by the mainstream media as well as "pseudo independent media outlets" in the US, Canada and Western Europe, Gilbert Mercier, geopolitical analyst and editor in chief of News Junkie Post, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"What the Trump administration did by issuing an executive order restricting the granting of US visas for nationals of very specific countries was not a random anti-Muslim racist measure, but instead a security precaution to prevent terrorist attacks funded by a still very active globalist cabal," Mercier said.

Responding to the media fuss over the executive action Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!"

​Speaking to Sputnik Persian Iranian political commentator Ali Reza Rezakhah underscored that the protest movement over the so-called "Muslim ban" has nothing to do with Muslims. He expressed surprise that nobody took to the streets to protest against Barack Obama's bombing of Muslim-majority states during his presidency.

"A large majority of the public opinion in Muslim countries do not buy the notion that President Trump is anti-Muslim, and the US public opinion is quickly catching up with the very same notion," Mercier pointed out.

Indeed, according to Rasmussen Reports' Monday survey 57 percent of US voters favor a temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen "until the federal government approves its ability to screen out potential terrorists from coming." Only thirty-three percent disapprove the measure while ten percent are undecided.

"While the pseudo Western left, working mainly as propagandists for the globalist agenda, paints President Trump as an anti-Muslim and racist… facts tell a very different story: in an article published by the Council of Foreign Relations, Micah Zenko exposes the 2016 track record of the Obama administration's bombing activities in seven Muslim countries," Mercier said.

Citing Zenko's report, the geopolitical analyst called attention to the fact that in total, the US military dropped 26,172 bombs in seven countries during Obama's tenure.

"The list has to be mentioned in full: in Syria 12,192 bombs were dropped; in Iraq 12,095; in Afghanistan 1,337; in Libya 496; in Yemen 35; in Somalia 14; and in Pakistan 3. This is all bombs combined used by the US military through various delivery systems including drones which was the Nobel Peace prize laureate weapon of predilection. Can all the bleeding liberals still call their darling Obama a friend of Muslims and peace anymore, and vilify Mr. Trump? I don't think so," he underscored.

© AFP 2016/ Mohammed Huwais A Yemeni boy (C) walks past a mural depicting a US drone and reading " Why did you kill my family" on December 13, 2013 in the capital Sanaa.

The question then arises who is behind the anti-Trump campaign.

According to Mercier, American billionaire George Soros and his liberal counterparts could have had a hand in the ongoing fuss.

Interestingly enough, after Hillary Clinton's disastrous defeat in the US presidential election, George Soros and a number of influential liberal donors held a three day conference in Washington D.C. to sort the things out.

Kenneth P. Vogel of Politico.com reported that the summit was organized by the influential Democracy Alliance (DA) donor club and brought together "leaders of most leading unions and liberal groups, as well as darlings of the left such as House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairman Keith Ellison."

The journalist remarked that these donors backed Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign.

Vogel quoted the DA president, Gara LaMarche, who said that the meeting was aimed at assessing "what steps we will take together to resist the assaults that are coming and take back power, beginning in the states in 2017 and 2018."

"[The] liberals plan full-on trench warfare against Trump from Day One," Vogel warned back in November 2016.

Remarkably, it was Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic counterparts who rallied Monday outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC with thousands of protesters, urging the US President to abolish his order.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Nancy Pelosi

"Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!" Trump tweeted mocking Democrats for technical failures during a rally.

​"George Soros and his Open Society Foundations, which is a network of more than 100 foundations, and still has offices in countless countries including one in Afghanistan, has his finger prints all over the pseudo spontaneous anti-Trump protests, not only in the United States, but worldwide," Mercier believes.

According to the political analyst, "Soros' portfolio" includes political assets in many countries as well as international organizations, such as the UN, the IMF and the World Bank. Mercier noted that the American billionaire has certain ties with the mainstream media sources and so-called "progressive" independent media outlets.

Indeed, Soros' Open Society Foundation's documents released by DCLeaks.com in August 2016 showed that the magnate used to manipulate mainstream media sources such as USA Today, Newsweek, CNN, NBC, NPR, the Boston Globe, the Washington Post, and the Guardian, to disseminate his agenda.

"The globalist network of Soros and associates is still alive, but it is in the process of getting dismantled since the defeat of one of George Soros' pawn in the US election. Of course the pawn with some aspiration of becoming Queen or more precisely Empress of Big Brother Soros' Orwellian construct is the one and only: Hillary Clinton," the geopolitical analyst said.

© AFP 2016/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016

"The problem for Soros, his associates, media and NGO's affiliates is that he is bleeding money and his global empire is crumbling like a castle made of sand," Mercier highlighted.

He also called attention to petitions calling for the US President's impeachment launched after Trump's inauguration on various websites in the Internet, dubbing this effort a "data fishing expedition."

"The main purpose of circulating the petitions in question is to collect names and addresses. It is a data fishing expedition. As matter of fact, your readers should be cautious of any of their so called friends or followers on social media actively circulating those petitions, on whatever topics they might appear to be," Mercier noted.

In her recent op-ed for RT, Catherine Shakdam, a political analyst, writer and commentator for the Middle East, suggested that the US is facing a "soft coup" launched by Trump's political rivals.

However, Mercier expressed confidence that this trick won't work.

"Any form of 'soft coup' against Trump, whatever that notion can mean, or violent coup is in my opinion completely ludicrous. The American people, and that is the majority, who have elected and support Trump do not sip Starbucks' Lattes or Cappuccinos; unfortunately for the little wimpy foot soldiers of George Soros, they carry 357 Magnum and M16," the analyst said with heavy irony.

"As far as the heads of the Bush-Clinton syndicate, judging by their body language at President Trump's inauguration, it seems that they are fully aware they do not have a winning hand anymore," Mercier stressed.

Gilbert Mercier is the author of The Orwellian Empire and the editor in chief of News Junkie Post.

