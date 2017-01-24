Register
19:18 GMT +3
24 January 2017
    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

    Is There Anything He Doesn't Fund? Soros Closely Connected to DC Women's March

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    US
    10647111

    Touted by the mainstream media and its organizers as a spontaneous, grassroots demonstration in support of female rights and other progressive causes, the Women's March on Washington drew over 500,000 to the streets of the US capital on January 21.

    It's likely few if any of the assembled knew that over 50 of the groups involved in forming the march have received funding from billionaire activist George Soros.

    Preliminary research conducted by the alternative media indicates Soros has provided funding to at least 56 of the march's "partners," including "key partners" such as the National Resource Defense Council, which opposes President Donald Trump's environmental policies, and Planned Parenthood, which opposes Trump's stance on abortion.

    Soros's Open Society Foundations released a statement in response to the allegations, denying it had funded protests in response to the election of Trump.

    "There have been many false reports about George Soros funding protests in the wake of the US presidential elections. There is no truth to these reports. We support a wide range of organizations — including those that support women and minorities who have historically been denied equal rights. Many of whom are concerned about what policy changes may lie ahead. We are proud of their work. We of course support the right of all Americans to peaceably assemble and petition their government-a vital, and constitutionally safeguarded, pillar of a functioning democracy," the Open Society statement said.

    Evidently, the statement failed to respond to the core allegations of Soros money lining the coffers of scores of March "partners." Whether this omission was accidental or duplicitous is unclear, but the list of figures connected with and involved in Women's March listed on the group's website resembles a "who's who" of Soros funding recipients.

    For instance, activist Harry Belafonte is named as an honorary co-chair. Belafonte sits on the board of the Advancement Project, which received significant funding of four primary recipients of money from electoral reform group the Election Administration Fund. The Fund received at least US$5.1 million  from the Open Society Institute. Belafonte also founded the Gathering for Justice group, the recipient of numerous grants from Soros' Open Society Foundations ever since.

    Open Society even supported the New York production of a play starring Belafonte, titled The Exonerated, about death row inmates. Soros' foundation financially sponsored a series of panel discussion sessions after the play.

    The march is led by four other co-chairs:

    • Tamika D. Mallory, who has "worked closely with the Obama Administration as an advocate for civil rights issues, equal rights for women, health care, gun violence, and police misconduct."
    • Carmen Perez, former executive director of Belafonte's (Soros-financed) The Gathering for Justice.
    • Linda Sarsour, who serves as "executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, co-founder of Muslims for Ferguson, and member of Justice League NYC."
    • Bob Bland, chief executive of Manufacture New York (MNY), a social enterprise "rethinking fashion and creating a new, vertically-integrated business model that will transform apparel & textile production for the 21st century."

    Elsewhere, in the March's "partner" list, there lurk aggressively pro-Clinton groups such as MoveOn.org.

    Other groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Constitutional Rights, CODEPINKGreen For AllNARAL Pro-ChoicePeople for the American Waythe Southern Poverty Law Center and 350.org, many of which have received Soros money.

    There is little doubt Soros has been perturbed by Trump's election victory. 

    In November 2016, it was reported he held a three-day conference in Washington DC to discuss ways to resist economic and political changes arising from Trump's Presidential incumbency.

      jas
      The law is there. The evidence of violation is plentiful, also possible international war crimes, but the will to enforce the law is not there, yet.

      www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2385
      18 U.S. Code § 2385 - Advocating overthrow of Government
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Everyone else's misery is how he succeeds. Someday, he will the worm's delight.
    • Reply
      belgradetower
      Q for Sputnik: why do you give this evil any room in your news? Ignore him and he is done.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tobelgradetower(Show commentHide comment)
      belgradetower, Yeah, but how would any of us know where he is every hour of the day? I want to know, for example, "Coming to a social theater near you...", so I can go out and see what the stupid heads are doing without knowing who they are working for. And if it is news, you know that Sputnik will be there, right or wrong.
    • Reply
      jasin reply tobelgradetower(Show commentHide comment)
      belgradetower, I think he needs to be exposed to those who don't know yet, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of all applicable laws, then he will be done.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Soros doesn't won't be be out of pocket by Trump's Presidency.

      Soros a greedy evil man, all for his own self serving reasons.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropyin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, remove Soros's green card & freeze all his USA assets.
    • Reply
      arpito
      Soros more and more resembles the Star Wars Blubber character, the epitome of human depravity and evil......
    Show new comments (0)

