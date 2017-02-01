Register
19:55 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman holds an anti-Trump sign during inauguration protests in New York City.

    'Soft Coup': What's Really Behind Outrage Over So-Called 'Muslim Ban'

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 10011

    There is something fishy about the recent wave of outrage toward Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, analysts say. They argue that the measure could hardly be called a "Muslim ban." It looks strange that Barack Obama's extensive bombing of seven Muslim-majority nations in 2016 failed to provoke similar concerns among US media pundits.

    Donald Trump's executive order entitled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States" has generated a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and media pundits. However, analysts believe that there is more to the ongoing protests than meets the eye.

    "The Executive Order has been called many things… I have read claims that it is illegal and even unconstitutional and that it provides grounds for Donald Trump's impeachment," Alexander Mercouris, a London-based writer on international affairs and regular contributor to Sputnik, writes in his latest op-ed for TheDuran.com.

    Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo March 1, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Hosam Katan
    Black Irony Behind Trump's Banning Refugees From Seven Muslim Countries
    "Having read this document through, I am at something of a loss to understand the controversy around it. As someone who has experience of entry and refugee law, none of the things in the Executive Order seem too exceptional or unusual," the analyst pointed out.

    Mercouris drew attention to the fact that it is "by no means unheard or even unusual" for countries to tighten up their visa entry rules of to bar entries from particular states or conflict zones.

    He recalled that ex-president Barack Obama banned refugee admissions from Iraq for six months in 2011 citing security concerns.

    "As for the 50,000 person cap on refugees in the 2017 fiscal year, as I understand it, it is standard US practice to impose such a cap," Mercouris noted.

    For his part, David French of National Review magazine also pointed out that the decision to cap refugee admissions at 50,000 per year is neither unusual nor draconian.

    "In 2002, the United States admitted only 27,131 refugees. It admitted fewer than 50,000 in 2003, 2006, and 2007," French recalled, "Trump's 50,000 stands roughly in between a typical year of refugee admissions in George W. Bush's two terms and a typical year in Obama's two terms."

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Why Trump's Executive Order Has Nothing to Do With 'Muslim Ban'
    On the other hand, French argues that Trump's order could hardly be called a "Muslim ban." If one takes a look at the executive order, one would find out that there is no mention of Islam or any other region in it.

    Conservative commentator Patrick J. Buchanan echoes French.

    In his recent op-ed for the American Conservative he asks why the measure has been dubbed a "Muslim ban" "when not one of the six largest Muslim countries-Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Turkey-was on the list."

    There are almost three dozen other Muslim countries which have not been affected by the recent measure, he added.

    Meanwhile, critics of Trump's order call attention to the fact that travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries have been barred from entering the US since Friday night.

    And, again, it appears that it has nothing to do with either the Trump administration's attitude toward Muslims or the much-discussed "Islamophobia."

    Mercouris explained that the list of countries to which the order applies "was previously drawn up by the Obama administration, with the Executive Order simply taking over this list."

    "Iran is on the list because the US has long considered Iran to be a country which supports terrorism," the analyst remarked, referring to Tehran's alleged ties with Hamas and Hezbollah.

    Furthermore, the analysts referred to the fact that the measure is temporary.

    Several hundred people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
    Several hundred people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2017

    On Wednesday, the Muslim-dominated UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan signaled that Abu Dhabi doesn't consider the order as discrimination against Muslims.

    "There are attempts to claim that this decision is aimed against a religion, but it is not aimed against a specific religion, this is a temporary decision, it is important to take these points of view into account," Nahyan told journalists.

    "Was that weekend-long primal scream really justified?" Buchanan asks rhetorically.

    "As of Monday, no one was being detained at a US airport. Yet the shrieking had not stopped," the commentator noted.

    Russian lawmaker Alexander Chepa believes that there is more to the fuss over Trump's executive order than meets the eye.

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Chepa emphasized the protests against the order on immigration "resemble orchestrated shows because people did not take to the streets when Obama authorized bombings in Muslim countries."

    "I think that protests should have been organized against the bombings in Libya and Iraq. Such actions would be justified. But what we're witnessing now looks rather like an orchestrated show," Chepa said.

    Indeed, the Google Trend application indicates an unusual interest toward the "Trump Muslim ban" issue on the Internet, prompting suspicions that the story is being deliberately spun in the media.

    Catherine Shakdam, a political analyst, writer and commentator for the Middle East, believes that the "anti-Trump wave of dissent" is by no means "organic."

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Price is Too High': This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy
    "To be perfectly fair, America has done a lot worse by way of injustice and state-sponsored criminal behavior over the years than an entry ban: rendition, black sites, drone strikes, systematic torture, unilaterally declaring war on countries… Need I go on?" Shakdam noted in her article for RT.

    While "former presidents have done a lot worse than stop people at the border over the years," no one "batted an eyelid," she pointed out.

    Indeed, it looks strange that Americans didn't take to the streets over Obama having dropped about 26,171 bombs in seven Muslim-majority countries — Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan — in 2016.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, American peace activist Dr. Phyllis Bennis pointed out that the US' bombing campaign under Obama, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has actually expanded compared with the George W. Bush era.

    Bennis highlighted that instead of containing terrorism, Obama's military policy has sparked more terrorism and violence in the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa.

    The question then arises why Trump's executive action on immigration has stirred up mass protests in the US.

    According to Shakdam, the truth of the matter is that the US is facing a "soft coup d'état" carried out by the country's liberal establishment, which suffered a defeat in the US presidential election.

    Interestingly enough, immediately after Trump's inauguration a number of petitions calling for his impeachment were launched on different websites. The petitions cite different reasons for Trump's stepping down. One of them, published on the Impeach Trump Now website, has reportedly collected 534,289 signatures.

    "Does anyone really want to play [George] Soros and [Hillary] Clinton's games?" Shakdam asks rhetorically.

    Related:

    Theresa May Against Preventing Trump From Making State Visit to UK
    Trump's Conflict of Interest Inquiries Handled 'on Case by Case Basis
    Eleven Anti-Trump Protesters Arrested in New York
    US Protests Prove 'Trump's Revolution is Going On'
    EU 'Facing Existential Problems, Unable to Counterbalance Trump's Policy'
    This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy
    Tags:
    immigration order, coup d'etat, refugee, Islam, Muslims, Islamophobia, Hezbollah, Hamas, U.S. Department of State, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Iran, Libya, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia, Middle East, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok