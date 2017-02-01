Obama's Wars and Trump's Order: US Protests 'Resemble an Orchestrated Show'

Moreover, after 10 days out of office, former President Barack Obama spoke out against the decision, supporting protests across the country.
"President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former US leader, said in a statement.
He added that Barack Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."
During his two presidential terms, Obama authorized bombings in seven countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, Libya and Syria.
While no nationwide protests were staged against those bombing campaigns, Trump’s order aimed to countering the terrorist threat has faced fierce criticism and public anger.
"President Barack Obama told reporters in his final news conference that he would comment on his successor’s actions only at 'certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake.' He managed to stay quiet for less than two weeks. Obama […] issued a statement through his spokesman Monday encouraging Americans to publicly protest President Trump’s move to ban citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries – as well as refugees from across the globe – from entering the United States," an article in the Washington Post read.
According to Russian lawmaker Alexander Chepa, the protests against Trump’s executive order on immigration "resemble orchestrated shows because people did not take to the streets when Obama authorized bombings in Muslim countries."
"I think that protests should have been organized against the bombings in Libya and Iraq. Such actions would be justified. But what we’re witnessing now looks rather like an orchestrated show," the lawmaker told RIA Novosti.
Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Seth Frantzman, a journalist and commentator on Middle East politics at the Jerusalem Post, said that there's been a lot of dishonesty and hypocrisy on all sides in criticizing the Trump travel ban, even if the executive order itself did seem to go too far.
Frantzman also rebuffed the assumption that the executive order may lead to "radicalization."
"So I think there is kind of hypocrisy [in this idea] that the Trump ban is going to create radicalization, but Obama's drone policy or some of these other policies didn't contribute to that," he underscored.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete There is also a systematic effort afoot involving IT assets conducting online stalking of both pro-Trump and pro- and/or neutral-Russian American private individuals and companies on the part of the Late-Sixties leftover band of boneheads AKA Hillary's Hippie Stinkfoot Rehab Army. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ARREST HIM, and Hillary. SO they explain why the protests. get SOROS and EX NAZI collaborator too.
support
If you are ramping up to do business in the Russian Federation in anticipation of the Rainbow Wall being torn down, mind your six as the RAF used to say.
It also would not hurt to significantly reduce one's digital footprint and to move your prep work to Manual Offline Mode. Between readings on Glasswire and cPanel, things are getting a bit weird around here and thus I have taken the appropriate steps.
I wish Agnitum were still in business. Theirs was the best affordable security suite on the market until Kaspersky bought them then deliberately buried its generous and very useful features, not th eleast of which was its ability to provide real-time readings of the identities of who is poking at and trying to connect to your ports then logging their attempts.
President Trump is absolutely correct as always: this is an orchestrated and very sophisticated campaign of disruption.
cast235
They don't call SOROS lies FAKE NEWS.