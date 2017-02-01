Register
13:52 GMT +301 February 2017
    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

    Trump's Immigration Order Not Aimed Against Any Religion - UAE Foreign Minister

    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    US President Donald Trump’s on immigration ban is the country’s sovereign right, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said Wednesday.

    Pro-Trump demonstrators yell slogans during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ted Soqui
    Trump Immigration Executive Order Not Travel Ban, But Temporary Pause for Review - Kelly
    ABU DHABI (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump’s order on immigration is the country’s sovereign right and is not aimed at representatives of any religion, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said Wednesday.

    "Without doubt, countries have the sovereign right to make decisions to ensure their sovereignty. The US president used this sovereign rugt. There are attempts to claim that this decision is aimed against a religion, but it is not aimed against a specific religion, this is a temporary decision, it is important to take these points of view into account," Nahyan said.

    On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees; and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Trump said the measure would keep terrorists out of the United States.

