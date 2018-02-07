Register
    President Donald Trump speaks to military personnel and their families at Andrews Air Force Base, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

    Walk On By! Huge Backlash Over Trump's Plans for Grand Military Parade

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    United States President Donald Trump has sparked a fierce backlash on social media over plans to mount a grand parade of armed forces personnel in Washington to celebrate the nation's military strength.

    Famously notorious for his own tweets, the American president has found himself firmly in the firing line on social media from politicians, former military experts as well as members of the general public after it was revealed Mr. Trump now wants to stage an elaborate parade later this year to show off its military might and appreciation for the armed forces.

    The controversial move has, however, resulted in the president being accused by one political opponent Jim McGovern, a Republican congressman, of acting like a "dictator" and wasting an absurd amount of money. another critic even suggested if Mr. Trump wanted to take part in a military parade, he shouldn't have dodged the draft.

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed it was the president's intention to witness troops marching and tanks rolling as part of a celebration, although no date has been arranged. It is believed Mr. Trump struck on the idea after attending the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris last year as the guest of the French president Emmanuel Macron

    Looking at options

    Pentagon spokesman Charlie Summers said officials are aware of the request and are "looking at options" despite the US having previously not traditionally embraced displays of raw military power unlike some others to act as a warning of its capabilities.

    US military members have, however, commonly participated in parades on July 4 and other holidays as a mark of appreciation of those veterans who have been killed or injured during conflicts.

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has, so far, declined to comment publicly on the suggestion of a major military parade being held in Washington. He did attend a meeting on January 18 at which Mr.Trump made his views clear to senior generals at the Pentagon. Later an unidentified military official said: "The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France."

    Great Leader

    As news emerged critics of the US president quickly took to social media to vent their views, many attacking the proposal while Democratic congressman Jim McGovern described the idea as an "absurd waste of money" from a president who "acts like a dictator."

    He was supported by John Kirby, a retired Navy rear admiral and former spokesman for the State Department and the Pentagon, who described it as a bad idea. "The United States doesn't need a parade down Pennsylvania or any other avenue to show our military strength. We do that every day in virtually every clime all over the world."

