Trump Wants to Celebrate July 4th With a French, Bastille Twist (VIDEO)

"We are thinking of having a really great parade to show our military strength," Trump said.
The Bastille Day Military Parade, celebrating the beginning of the French Revolution when Parisians stormed the Bastille fortress, has been held on July 14th every year since 1880 and is a popular event in France.
However, July 4th, which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, is commonly associated with fireworks, barbecues, baseball games, and parades that have never been military-themed.
— Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) September 18, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)