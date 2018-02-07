Twitter Explodes as Canadian PM Trudeau Wants 'Peoplekind' Instead of 'Mankind'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remark has come under fire for being too politically correct.

Last week, during an event in Edmonton, Alberta, Justin Trudeau interrupted a young woman and said: "We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It's more inclusive."

The woman didn't seem offended and even agreed with the Prime Minister's remarks, but critics have lashed out at Trudeau, accusing him of making up words and even “mansplaining.”

The news didn't go unnoticed on social media, where most users saw the funny side of it.

BREAKING NEWS:



Doctors are no longer allowed to use the term meningitis. Justin Trudeau has advised the health committee to use peopleingitis effective immediately. — 🇺🇸 Right🇨🇦Wing🇨🇦Rebel🇺🇸 (@RightW1ngRebel) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Breaking. Justin Trudeau tells DC Comics that Batman will not be allowed in Canada unless they change the name to Batpeople. — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Justin Trudeau fighting heroically on the front line pic.twitter.com/JaEQ34bGsF — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) 6 февраля 2018 г.

A female Canadian MP took to twitter to apologies on Trudeau's behalf.

On behalf of Parliament, to the woman he interrupted, I apologize for his behaviour. Ps. I’d love for him to try to interrupt me like that. https://t.co/z9m8ECenEo — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Trudeau's remarks also travelled around the world, with a satirical DPRK Twitter account mocking him for “mansplaining” on Twitter.

Wool-pated Canadian Fop Justin Trudeau humiliates his nation by "man-splaining" the English language to women, using unaccepted neologisms. pic.twitter.com/msFle3ykkc — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) 6 февраля 2018 г.

The Prime Minister has yet to comment on why he chose to use the word “peoplekind” that doesn't exist in the English language instead of suggesting something else. Trudeau is in fact a self-proclaimed feminist, but maybe this time he's taken it a bit too far.