Register
16:23 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Residents of the Corsica island take the streets in Ajaccio, France, as they demonstrate ahead of a visit to the Mediterranean island next week by French President Emmanuel Macron, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018

    Macron Debuts in Corsica Amid Nationalist Calls for Greater Autonomy

    © AP Photo/ Raphael Poletti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Corsica for a two-day visit days after thousands of local nationalists staged a rally demanding greater autonomy for the Mediterranean island.

    Macron’s first visit to the island as French president marks the twentieth anniversary since the assassination of French Prefect Claude Erignac, who was shot dead 20 years ago by a pro-independence activist. As a tribute, the president attended a ceremony honoring the slain politician before holding talks with nationalist leaders, Gilles Simeoni and Jean-Guy Talamoni. 

    "Corsica, a proud and dignified land, has been sullied by this crime," Macron said. "What took place here on February 6, 1998 can't be justified, can't be pleaded, can't be explained. A man was killed because he served the Republic."

    President Macron is set to present his own “vision of Corsica” during a speech; but this comes after nationalists gained unprecedented political strength, urging him to properly address the issue of Corsica’s status. The Pè a Corsica (For Corsica) alliance received two-thirds of the seats in the regional assembly.

    Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for the photograph in Le Touquet, France, April 22, 2017, on the eve of the first round of presidential election.
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Brigitte or Senegal's President? Macron Confuses Hands and Makes Buzz (VIDEO)

    In contrast to Catalonia, Corsica is not pushing for an independence referendum, but is calling for constitutional changes that will give the island a special status with “real autonomy.” While Macron has previously said that he is open to dialogue, he, however, ruled out making any changes to the constitution, thus effectively rejecting Corsicans’ major demand that the Corsican language be given official status.

    Nationalists are also demanding an amnesty for Corsicans jailed on the mainland for pro-independence violence and a change in housing rules, so that only people who have lived on the island for five years are permitted to buy property there.

    READ MORE: Violence in French 'Jungle': 'Any Passerby Can Be Taken Down by Stray Bullet'

    Earlier this week, Simeoni said on the RTL radio that Macron’s visit opened a "historic window of opportunity to end the cycle of conflict."

    On February 4, the nationalist camp staged a peaceful rally in Ajaccio, the island’s capital, to press their demands, with nearly 25,000 people attending the march.

    Tags:
    autonomy, rally, nationalist, Emmanuel Macron, Corsica, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok