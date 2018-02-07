Register
01:33 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018

    Trump Calls for US Government Shutdown if Deal on Immigration Not Reached

    © REUTERS/ Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump called for a federal government shutdown on Tuesday in case Democratic lawmakers do not agree to new immigration reforms proposed by his administration.

    "If we have to shut it down because the Democrats do not want safety, and unrelated but still related, they do not want to take care of our military, then shut it down," Trump said. "If we do not change it [immigration laws], we will do a shutdown and it is worth it for our country, I’d love to see a shutdown if we do not get this stuff taken care of."

    White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing later that the administration was not advocating for shutting down the government.

    A Drug Enforcement Administration agent proposed using license-plate readers, such as this one, to track vehicles at gun shows.
    © AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
    US Immigration Agency Gains Access to License Plate Data System to Conduct Probes - Reports
    "We are not advocating for the shutdown, that’s the fault of the Democrats not being willing to do their jobs," Sanders told reporters. "The president wants to see a long-term deal and he wants to get a deal on immigration and we hope that democrats will come to the table and get those things done."

    On Monday, Trump reiterated his support for the creation of a wall on the border with Mexico, which has been his signature pledge on his presidential campaign, saying that any deal on DACA that does not include border wall was a waste of time.

    The Trump administration own legislative framework for an immigration deal earlier, which included $25 billion in funding for a border wall, an end to extended-family migration and the diversity visa lottery program.

    Related:

    DoJ: Trump Administration to Appeal Court Order on DACA
    ‘Inhumane’: US Immigration Officials Raid Workplaces as DACA Remains in Limbo
    US Judge Blocks Trump's Decision to Rescind DACA Immigration Program - Reports
    The End of Police in America; Trump Ordered to Continue DACA
    Tags:
    immigration, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok