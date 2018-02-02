Register
08:42 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of Caracas, Venezuela

    Venezuela Crisis Tops Tillerson's Agenda on Tour of Latin America

    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    110

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has begun a week-long tour of five Latin American and Caribbean nations in which economic and security issues, especially the crisis in Venezuela, will take top priority.

    "Tillerson will travel to Austin, Texas, and then to Mexico City, Mexico; Bariloche and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and Kingston, Jamaica on February 1-7," the State Department said in a press release last week.

    Energy & Security Tour

    The US top diplomat plans on addressing a range of bilateral issues with each of his counterparts such as economic growth, energy development, security, and the war on drugs, but will also advocate for increased regional attention to the crisis in Venezuela, a senior State Department official told reporters in a conference call on Monday.

    In addition to energy security, State Department officials said Tillerson will also be focused on promoting democracy and safety.

    On Thursday, ahead of his departure, Tillerson set the tone for his Latin American tour during a speech at the University of Texas in Austin, his alma mater, on US engagement in the Western Hemisphere, where he outlined key security concerns and policy priorities including in areas such as energy security.

    "South America is blessed with abundant energy resources: Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Guyana, and Argentina, all have significant undeveloped oil and natural gas," Tillerson said during the speech. "The United States is eager to help our partners develop their own resources safely and responsibly as energy demand continues to grow."

    Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa is seen at screens as he speaks at the plenary session during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Bavaro, Dominican Republic, on January 25, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ ERIKA SANTELICES
    Seeing Other Partners: Latin America Could Turn to Russia, China in Wake of Trade Split With US
    Although the US aims to pursue its own interests in the region, Tillerson appeared to suggest that Washington was worried that rival powers, including Russia, had the audacity to do the same.

    "Latin America does not need new imperial powers to seek only to benefit their own people," Tillerson said. "Russia’s growing presence in the region is alarming, as well as it continues to sell arms and military equipment to unfriendly regimes who do not share or respect democratic values."

    After his speech in Texas, the Secretary of the State headed to Mexico where he is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and other senior officials to discuss bilateral, regional as well as global priorities. On Friday, February 2, Tillerson will meet with and have a joint press conference with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray.

    Tillerson will arrive in Argentina on Saturday morning where he plans to ascend the summit on horseback in Nahuel Huapi National Park, officials told reporters, and will meet with Argentine President Mauricio Macri the next day.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar
    US Exit From TPP May Bring Latin America Closer to China
    After stopping in Peru to meet officials Tillerson in Columbia on Tuesday will meet with counterparts and the president to discuss the surge in coca cultivation and cocaine production, including a growing refugee population in the country. The US Secretary of State will stop in Jamaica before heading back to Washingon.

    State Department officials stressed, however, that Tillerson’s trip will also encompass intensifying US efforts to further isolate and economically pressure the government of President Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela.

    Venezuela

    Over the last year, the United States has sanctioned almost 50 Venezuelans for alleged human rights violations, State Department representatives told reporters. Officials would not specify whether the US government will apply additional sanctions on Venezuela, including an oil embargo, ahead or during Tillerson's trip.

    During the trip, officials made clear that Tillerson was not meeting any Venezuelan representatives and that Washington is not seeking any dialogue with Maduro.

    In fact, on Thursday, Tillerson said the United States will continue applying pressure on Maduro's government until it returns to the country's constitutional democratic processes. Tillerson, at the same time however, suggested that the United States does not want to impose anything on the Venezuelans.

    A woman walks in front of the house of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela August 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Ready to Provide Food Aid to Venezuela if Maduro Allows Delivery
    "We have not advocated for a regime change or removal of President Maduro," Tillerson said. "We have advocated that they return to the constitution."

    Tillerson said he thinks change will eventually occur in Venezuela, adding that he hopes it will be a peaceful transition. The top US diplomat said that if Maduro fails to return to the constitution, or does not get re-elected by the people of Venezuela, then he may look to flee to Cuba.

    On Sunday, Maduro signaled a readiness to compromise and maintain peaceful dialogue with his political enemies. He said that his government was ready to sign an agreement with the opposition within the framework of the talks resuming in the country.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets off his plane upon his arrival in Mexico City on February 22, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Pedro Pardo
    Tillerson’s Trip to Latin America Just an Attempt to Topple Venezuela’s Maduro - Diplomat
    Venezuela, mired in a deep economic crisis, has been facing mass protests since last spring. The rallies were sparked by the country's top court's decision to restrict the legislative powers of the parliament as well as the election to the National Constituent Assembly initiated by Maduro with the intention of rewriting the constitution. The National Constituent Assembly has not been recognized by the country's opposition, the European Union or the United States.

    The negotiations are currently in a deadlock, since the opposition also demands to release imprisoned opposition figures and to allow foreign humanitarian aid in the country, while the government seeks to gain the opposition's support in helping lift the sanctions imposed by the United States in 2017 over the government's plan to rewrite the constitution.

    Related:

    Tillerson’s Latin America Trip an Attempt to Topple Venezuela’s Maduro – Envoy
    2018 Preview: South Asian Rivalry, African Wars, Latin America In Limbo
    How Dracula and Viagra Linked to $3.5Bln Corruption Scandal in Latin America
    China-Panama Links: Is Beijing Poised to Take on US in Latin America?
    Russian Company to Negotiate MiG-35 Fighter Jet Supplies to Latin America, Asia
    Tags:
    influence, tour, pressure, economy, diplomacy, cooperation, Rex Tillerson, United States, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok