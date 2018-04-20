Being almost unknown to the general public, Miguel Diaz-Canel, who will turn 58 on April 20, was confirmed as Cuba's new president by the country's National Assembly on Thursday. It took several decades for the politician to climb to the very top of the Cuban political ladder. Sputnik has gathered some facts about him for you.
Instead of preaching to others about the alleged flaws in their electoral systems, Washington should focus on its own internal politics, observers told Sputnik, commenting on the White House's critical remarks towards the newly elected Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Doctors say that healthy habits will help get you to age 85, but some people manage to be around for much longer. Just how they do it remains a medical mystery.
A policewoman had to undergo eye surgery after a "bomb" exploded at the derby between Bulgaria's bitterest football rivals, CSKA and Levski. Sputnik looks at some of the most violent derbies in world football.
Raul Castro, the 86-year-old now former head of the country's Council of State and Cabinet became the head of the Cuban state in 2008, succeeding his older brother and Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Miguel Diaz-Canel is now the first politician outside the Castro family to govern Cuba.
There is a widespread opinion in Cuba that the country’s future can be decided only by its residents, with some claiming that it is indispensable to live in the Cuban reality to have a say, however, the diaspora living outside the country is also willing to take part in Cuba’s future.
Trend intensifies as Trump continues to insult Mexico.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Summit of the Americas in Peru on Saturday, the vice president’s Communications Director Jarrod Agen said in a statement. In the meantime, US Acting State Secretary John Sullivan met with top officials from several Latin America nations.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Friday confirmed death of two journalists and their driver, who were kidnapped by insurgents near the country's border with Colombia in March.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Congress of Honduras approved a draft bill on the relocation of the country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and submitted a proposal on the matter to the executive branch, according to the congressional statement.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The mayor of Mexico's Tlanepantla in the central Pueblo state died Thursday after gunmen opened fire at his car, the state prosecutor general’s office said.
After it surfaced that a whole lot of weed was missing at a storage facility, suspicion immediately fell on a former Buenos Aires police officer, as he hadn’t signed the inventory of the impounded drugs after he left his post.
A cinematographer caught a special moment off Mexico’s coast on tape as a whale shark, which is the largest fish on Earth, approached some humans.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The authorities of Panama have decided to ban the flights of the Venezuelan airlines working in the country for 90 days responding to the similar move of Caracas, the Panamanian government said in a statement.
Officials in Puerto Rico recently announced that they are planning to close 283 schools this summer due to a significant drop in enrollment in the last year. Schools have lost 38,762 students since May as the country tries to rebuild itself after Hurricane Maria devastated the US territory in September.
On Tuesday afternoon, at least 19 inmates and one prison guard were killed during their attempted mass flight from the Pará III Penitentiary Recovery Center in Pará, a state in northern Brazil.
Chile is a part of the so-called Pacific Rim of Fire - a group of seismologically active territories surrounding the world's largest ocean and characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. One of the most significant quakes in Chile took place on February 27, 2010, registering 8.8 Richter scale.
A new set of huge mysterious symbols on the ground have been discovered on the Nazca plateau in Peru.
Despite the Constitution of Brazil saying “ the Federative Republic of Brazil is an indissoluble union of states, municipalities and a Federal District,” secession movements seeking independent breakaway states continue to rise.
