Trade Union Says Venezuela Under President Maduro Lost Almost 4Mln Jobs

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — During Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s term, the country’s private sector has lost nearly 4 million jobs, coordinator of the federation of civil workers Servando Carbone said Thursday.
"Since the moment Nicolas Maduro came to power in 2013 and to date, private companies have reduced the number of jobs by more than 3.85 million," Carbone told the Union radio station. He added that the country's economy had shrunk by 32 percent in comparison with 2013.
Venezuela has experienced several months of unrest, which intensified in the run-up to Constituent Assembly election held on July 30. The government wanted to launch the assembly in order to stabilize the situation in the country amid the ongoing economic and political crisis, but the opposition was strongly against the move regarding it as an attempted coup.
