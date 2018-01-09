An Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency for Venezuela?

As Venezuela's economic problems mount, Double Down asks Chris Cook whether or not a proposed new oil-backed cryptocurrency can solve the nation's problems. Cook thinks the question of whether or not Venezuela's oil reserves are even available to back this crypto when so much is backing the bonds bought by China. And is the cryptocurrency possible in a day when Donald Trump has altered US energy policy from that of his predecessor's 'the Big Long' policy to that of total Energy Dominance as announced on July 1st. While the US media ignored Trump's new policy, what does it mean and how is that playing out on the world's geopolitical stage?

