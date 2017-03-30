Latin American States Mull Buying US Armored Vehicles to Fight Security Threats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The armored vehicles will help Latin Americans to fight some ‘illicit networks’ operating within state borders and threatening local governments, according to the US Southern Command.

"The threat from ‘illicit networks’ in Latin America continues to grow," US Southern Command Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Joseph DiSalvo stated in the release. "And armored vehicle modernization efforts by partner nations there will play a part in combating the threat."

Potential clients include Peru, which may soon finalize a sales deal with the United States to purchase Stryker vehicles, the release noted.

The proposed deal would mark the first foreign military sale for the family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles, according to the release.