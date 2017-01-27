Bolivian Leader Calls for Latin American Unity Amid Mexico-US Tensions

© Photo: Pixabay Mexico Launches Social Media Campaign Against US Products

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Bolivian President Evo Morales has called on Mexico to unite with the Latin American and Caribbean countries amid the controversial decisions of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

"I call to our Mexican Brothers to look more to the South; build unity together based on our Latin American and Caribbean identity," Morales wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.

On Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that he would not be attending a meeting on trade and immigration with Trump scheduled for January 31.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Mexico will be paying for the border wall, while Pena Nieto has stressed that his country will not pay for it.