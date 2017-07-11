Register
11:49 GMT +311 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man feed pigeons in Damascus, Syria January 28, 2017

    EXCLUSIVE: De Mistura Expresses Hope for Drastic Changes in Syria by Year-End

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 9710

    In an interview with Sputnik correspondent Anastasia Levchenko, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura expressed hope for drastic changes on the ground in Syria by the end of the year.

    Mr. de Mistura, summing up one of the previous rounds of negotiations here in Geneva, you said that "the train of intra-Syrian talks" started moving. Where is this train now, which stops is it passing, and where is it heading to?

    Staffan de Mistura: The train has definitely left the station in the sense that the worst-case scenario for Syria could be being forgotten as a crisis and becoming like Somalia was for many years, and that was a problem that looks unresolvable.

    Secondly, the train has left the station, because now world leaders are very much focusing together on what are the priorities, along which the Syrian crisis can be deconstructed from its complexity.

    That's why a so-called simplification seems to be taking place. In that sense, the priority seems to be among everyone that fighting Daesh and re-conquering, liberating Raqqa and freeing the siege of Deir ez-Zor is an important joint priority.

    And at the same time, de-escalation, humanitarian aid and demining and detainees. And in link to that — how you stabilize the country following that. The only way is through the political process.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura arrives for a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 5, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    US Ambassador, UN Envoy Discuss Syrian Political Path in Geneva
    What we are doing, and that is why the train has been moving, is preparing for the moment when all of these will be more or less taking place.

    The way to do it is to be preparing the opposition, which used to be very divided, and now for the first time is enable to have commonalities among them.

    I could say that the opposition seems to be going towards the similar position on constitutional matters, but even more so on the 12 principles, points, which are the ones about the future of Syria.

    Is this going to be an expectation of a breakthrough now? No. It's just being incremental.

    2254 remains the guiding line, but we are now looking for a practical way to do it.

    We have seen quite an incremental movement in the opposition by seeing them, instead of being divided, working in the same room with our team in order to try to find some common position. One year ago this was unthinkable. They were not even acknowledging each other.

    You say there are many commonalities now in the views of the opposition. Does it de-facto mean that the unification of the opposition took place?

    Staffan de Mistura: It's too early to say that. Let's be careful with the wording. What we are seeing is a progress towards a common position of the opposition. But substance is important.

    Last time, you launched technical of the UN team with Syrian sides on constitutional matters. They focused on method of drafting a new constitution, rather than on the essence of the reform. How will these discussions look like this time? Again only about the method, or something more?

    Staffan de Mistura: A mediation technique is to prepare all sides about common points, particularly on how to proceed, was not obvious, and is becoming easier and easier. I think the way we have been operating, having a team, not me, at a slightly lower, technical level, to help the three opposition groups to actually sit together and see what are the common points.

    I am not going to tell you today what they are, because they are still talking actually. But what I can tell you is that I was pleasantly surprised how many commonalities they can find, and they are not that far even from some of the points of the government side. Like sovereignty, unity, integrity, institutions that need to be protected and many more things.

    So, I think there is a very mature approach at this stage, perhaps because they are detecting also that big countries, like Russia, the United States and others, are actually starting talking about how to end this conflict.

    Are you going to invite the Kurds to take part in the ongoing technical discussions on constitutional matters?

    Staffan de Mistura: The Kurds are an important relevant community. Syrian Kurds will have to have a righteous saying in what will be the future constitution, or changes of the current constitution.

    Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    New Ceasefire Agreement in Southwest Syria 'Significant Step' Toward Peace - UN
    At the moment, we are having technical talks about schedule and process rather than the actual constitution. When the time comes, it will be very difficult to ignore the voice of the Kurdish Syrian community.

    I am being constantly reminded that there are Kurds represented in the opposition.

    We will cross the bridge when actually the constitution will become a drafting element among Syrians.

    It is safe to say that when the Syrians start working among them regarding the future constitution, all parts and components of Syria will be and will have to be included.

    Can these technical discussions be extended to the other three baskets of issues, or will they continue to be only about constitution?

    Staffan de Mistura: Yes, they can.

    They will not be only on this, but on all four baskets. I think that constitutional aspect is an important one, and I know that even in Astana there was a moment when Russia pushed very hard for it, and then rightly they acknowledged the fact that the best place to bring these political discussions is to Geneva, whereas de-escalation is very important to be done in Astana.

    Are you still planning to hold two more rounds of talks in august and September? There are rumors that you might be leaving in October…

    Staffan de Mistura: We intend to make sure that this work that we are doing, which is a preparatory work for the right moment, when we can perhaps really say we have now a peace conference in Geneva, will continue both in August and in September, and probably also in October and perhaps, frankly, in November. Because we hope that by the end of the year we will be having quite a different picture in Syria.

    Related:

    Ceasefire in Syria's Southwest Has All Chances to Be Implemented - De Mistura
    Geneva-7 Round of Syria Talks Kicks Off, Damascus Meets With de Mistura
    Parties to Syrian Talks Should Intensify Work on Four ‘Baskets’ - De Mistura
    Tags:
    terrorism, solutions, Syrian crisis, UN, Staffan de Mistura, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok