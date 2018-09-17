Register
    There's No Proof That Parallel Universes Don't Exist – Quantum Physicist

    Interviews

    • KrioRus Facility
      Last update: 17:34 11.10.2018
      17:34 11.10.2018

      ‘Your Blood Will Freeze’: How Foreigners Seek Immortality in Russia

      - Do you even have frozen human heads? - We do, but you won’t be able to take a picture of them. This is more or less the conversation that took place on a regional train to Semkhoz station about 66 km from Moscow. Here, in a small street, there is an absolutely unremarkable house and a small industrial building with a crooked roof next to it.

    • Baccarat's Symphony of Lights Exhibition in Moscow
      Last update: 14:54 11.10.2018
      14:54 11.10.2018

      Baccarat CEO: Our Business in Russia is Beyond Politics

      Maison Baccarat, a renowned French manufacturer of fine crystal glassware, is celebrating the 10th anniversary since the opening of its first store in Russia with an exhibition of the legendary Zenith crystal chandeliers. Daniela Riccardi, the chief executive officer of Baccarat, has given an interview with Sputnik on the occasion.

    • The conflict between two branches of Russian power on September 21-October 4, 1993 led to the forcible cessation of the powers of the Russian Supreme Soviet, and was accompanied by armed clashes in the streets of Moscow
      Last update: 13:51 03.10.2018
      13:51 03.10.2018

      ‘People on Both Sides Were Shooting Crazily’: Canadian Journalist Recalls Russia’s 1993 Crisis

      This October marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Russian constitutional crisis, which began as a row between President Yeltsin and his opponents, leading to clashes and the shelling of the White House. Fred Weir, a Canadian journalist who covered the so-called “Black October” events in Moscow shared his experience with Sputnik.

    • Gurdeep Kaur Chawla
      Last update: 20:47 01.10.2018
      20:47 01.10.2018

      We Often Have to Get Into the Skin of Leaders - Diplomatic Interpreter

      Gurdeep Kaur Chawla, a diplomatic interpreter, shares her experiences of interpreting for Obama, Trump and Modi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

    • Migrants walk on a platform of the railway station in Passau, southern Germany, to a special train to bring them to Duesseldof, western Germany, on November 3, 2015
      Last update: 11:39 30.09.2018
      11:39 30.09.2018

      Turkey & Germany Are Dependent on Each Other on Economic, Migrant Issues - Prof

      German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pledged to rebuild strained ties despite differences on civil rights and other issues. Jana Jabbour, a professor of political science and expert on Turkey and the Middle East, told Sputnik that Erdogan got all he wanted from his talks with Merkel.

    • Male, the capital of Maldives
      Last update: 15:47 25.09.2018
      15:47 25.09.2018

      Transfer of Power in Maldives May Not be Very Smooth - Former Indian Diplomat

      The defeat of pro-China Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom in the presidential elections in the Maldives has brought respite to India, which now hopes the new government will make efforts to recalibrate ties with India. However, a former Indian diplomat observes that there is no guarantee that the transfer of power in the Maldives will be a smooth one.

    • Indian medical staff at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital
      Last update: 13:41 24.09.2018
      13:41 24.09.2018

      India Rolls Out World's Biggest Public Health Insurance Scheme

      Indu Bhushan, CEO of India’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, also dubbed as "Modicare," says the ambitious scheme would not be a burden on the exchequer, as suggested by critics. The scheme is aimed at providing cashless health insurance to almost half of India’s population.

    • Nepalese former Maoist combatant parade. (File)
      Last update: 17:51 14.09.2018
      17:51 14.09.2018

      'Piecemeal Strategy is No Future of India-Nepal Relations' – Professor

      Nepal’s decision to pull out of the joint BIMSTEC military drill in Pune couldn’t have come at a worse time for India with the Nepali Army set to participate in a 12-day-long joint military exercise with China from September 17 in Chengdu.

    • Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
      Last update: 21:03 13.09.2018
      21:03 13.09.2018

      Interview of Skripal Case Suspects Will Make No Change in UK Accusations - Activist

      Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by the United Kingdom of involvement in the Skripal poisoning case, in exclusive interview with Sputnik, RT editor-in-chief revealed details on their trip in Salisbury. Alan Bailey, a political activist, in a written interview with Sputnik commented on the issue.

    • A man takes out Euro banknotes from an automated teller machine (ATM)
      Last update: 19:06 10.09.2018
      19:06 10.09.2018

      'Iris Scans Mean You Don't Need a Card or Pin to Use the ATM' - Scholar

      Iris scanning is the latest identification technology that will allow safer financial transactions, Dr. Leon Perlman, head of the Digital Financial Services Observatory at the Columbia Institute for Tele-Information told Sputnik. This and other new technologies were discussed at last week's AFI Global Policy Forum (GPF) held in Sochi, Russia.

    • US Senator of the Virginia State Richard Black attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria April 28, 2016.
      Last update: 10:40 10.09.2018
      10:40 10.09.2018

      Staged Gas Attacks and Washington's Shortcomings: US Senator Black Tells Sputnik About Syria Trip (EXCLUSIVE)

      US Senator Richard Black in an exclusive interview with Sputnik, revealed how the Syrian people see their president, what went wrong with the US policy in the Mideast and also expressed his admiration for the state of human rights in the country, as "Syria has the greatest women’s rights and the greatest religious freedoms of any Arab country."

    • Solar power station
      Last update: 18:22 07.09.2018
      18:22 07.09.2018

      Italy's Enel Energy Giant Believes in Russia's Innovation Potential, Resumes Cooperation

      BONN (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - While the world is well on its way toward a low-carbon or even fossil-fuel-free reality, many people are still scared of introducing changes to their everyday lives and believe that green technologies, electric vehicles, and rooftop solar panels are from a futuristic movie or a very advanced city.

    • Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
      Last update: 19:49 31.08.2018
      19:49 31.08.2018

      Forum on Chinese-African Cooperation Vital to Advancing Belt & Road Project — Advisory Firm's Head

      The People's Republic of China and a host of delegates from African countries, along with international organizations and private companies, will attend the Forum on China-African Cooperation (FOCAC) September 3-4 in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

    • St Peter's Cathedral in Vatican
      Last update: 18:04 29.08.2018
      18:04 29.08.2018

      Catholic Church Needs Law to Permanently Ban Sexual Predators Among Clergy - Former Priest

      LONDON (Sputnik) - The Catholic Church needs a universal law that would remove clergymen found guilty of child sexual abuse from the church system forever, Thomas Doyle, a former Dominican priest who is currently one of the leaders of rights organization Ending Clergy Abuse, told Sputnik in an interview.

    • Connaught Place, New Delhi.
      Last update: 15:14 28.08.2018
      15:14 28.08.2018

      India Promoting Liberal Trade Policies, Not Lurching Toward Protectionism – Think Tank CEO

      The head of an Indian government policy think tank said that despite the Modi government’s focus on the localization of manufacturing and export promotion, India has been firmly committed to liberal trade policies combined with structural reforms that enable businesses to become more competitive.

    • An Aeroflot Boeing 767, right, at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow
      Last update: 19:49 21.08.2018
      19:49 21.08.2018

      Immense Opportunities in India For Aeroflot – Aviation Consultant

      When Aeroflot decided to expand to Southeast Asia, it chose India as its first destination and since then Aeroflot has been continuously operating the Moscow-Delhi route. The first regular flight between Moscow and Delhi took place on August 18, 1958, on a Tu-104.

    • Ankara view
      Last update: 14:19 20.08.2018
      14:19 20.08.2018

      US Policy of Containment, Thaw With Russia Caused US-Turkish Spat — Professor

      The ongoing spat between US president Donald Trump and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unleashed a diplomatic firestorm between the two countries.

    • Aeroflot plane with WWII anniversary livery
      Last update: 13:20 17.08.2018
      13:20 17.08.2018

      Aeroflot India Focuses on Providing World-Class Service for Passengers - Manager

      On August 18 Aeroflot celebrates 60 years of air travel between Russia and India. Aeroflot currently operates twice-daily direct service between New Delhi and Moscow. Sergey Kidisyuk, General Manager of Aeroflot India, spoke to Sputnik about the airline’s journey in the Indian aerospace.

    • In this photograph taken on November 13, 2016, Pakistani personnel stand on a ship carrying containers at the Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of Karachi, during the opening ceremony of a pilot trade programme between Pakistan and China
      Last update: 19:49 15.08.2018
      19:49 15.08.2018

      Gwadar to Become the Next Dubai, Vital for CPEC, Investment Company Says

      As the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) develops rapidly, investors have turned their attention to Pakistan's Gwadar port city. Gwadar, one of the Belt and Road Initiative's most crucial corridor junctions, has been speculated to rival the miracle of Dubai, one analyst says.

    • Reading a potential terrorist's mind
      Last update: 14:06 15.08.2018
      14:06 15.08.2018

      Psychologists: Neural Networks Will be Able to Predict One's Actions

      How is the “study of the soul” now becoming an exact science? Do city agencies need experts in driver and pedestrian behavior? Is it true that new discoveries in artificial intelligence are being made at the intersection of psychology, programming and ethics? What are psychologists doing to bring this new era of technology closer?

