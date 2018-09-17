Interviews

- Do you even have frozen human heads? - We do, but you won’t be able to take a picture of them. This is more or less the conversation that took place on a regional train to Semkhoz station about 66 km from Moscow. Here, in a small street, there is an absolutely unremarkable house and a small industrial building with a crooked roof next to it.
Maison Baccarat, a renowned French manufacturer of fine crystal glassware, is celebrating the 10th anniversary since the opening of its first store in Russia with an exhibition of the legendary Zenith crystal chandeliers. Daniela Riccardi, the chief executive officer of Baccarat, has given an interview with Sputnik on the occasion.
This October marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Russian constitutional crisis, which began as a row between President Yeltsin and his opponents, leading to clashes and the shelling of the White House. Fred Weir, a Canadian journalist who covered the so-called “Black October” events in Moscow shared his experience with Sputnik.
Gurdeep Kaur Chawla, a diplomatic interpreter, shares her experiences of interpreting for Obama, Trump and Modi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pledged to rebuild strained ties despite differences on civil rights and other issues. Jana Jabbour, a professor of political science and expert on Turkey and the Middle East, told Sputnik that Erdogan got all he wanted from his talks with Merkel.
The defeat of pro-China Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom in the presidential elections in the Maldives has brought respite to India, which now hopes the new government will make efforts to recalibrate ties with India. However, a former Indian diplomat observes that there is no guarantee that the transfer of power in the Maldives will be a smooth one.
Indu Bhushan, CEO of India’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, also dubbed as "Modicare," says the ambitious scheme would not be a burden on the exchequer, as suggested by critics. The scheme is aimed at providing cashless health insurance to almost half of India’s population.
Nepal’s decision to pull out of the joint BIMSTEC military drill in Pune couldn’t have come at a worse time for India with the Nepali Army set to participate in a 12-day-long joint military exercise with China from September 17 in Chengdu.
Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by the United Kingdom of involvement in the Skripal poisoning case, in exclusive interview with Sputnik, RT editor-in-chief revealed details on their trip in Salisbury. Alan Bailey, a political activist, in a written interview with Sputnik commented on the issue.
Iris scanning is the latest identification technology that will allow safer financial transactions, Dr. Leon Perlman, head of the Digital Financial Services Observatory at the Columbia Institute for Tele-Information told Sputnik. This and other new technologies were discussed at last week's AFI Global Policy Forum (GPF) held in Sochi, Russia.
US Senator Richard Black in an exclusive interview with Sputnik, revealed how the Syrian people see their president, what went wrong with the US policy in the Mideast and also expressed his admiration for the state of human rights in the country, as "Syria has the greatest women’s rights and the greatest religious freedoms of any Arab country."
BONN (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - While the world is well on its way toward a low-carbon or even fossil-fuel-free reality, many people are still scared of introducing changes to their everyday lives and believe that green technologies, electric vehicles, and rooftop solar panels are from a futuristic movie or a very advanced city.
The People's Republic of China and a host of delegates from African countries, along with international organizations and private companies, will attend the Forum on China-African Cooperation (FOCAC) September 3-4 in the Chinese capital of Beijing.
LONDON (Sputnik) - The Catholic Church needs a universal law that would remove clergymen found guilty of child sexual abuse from the church system forever, Thomas Doyle, a former Dominican priest who is currently one of the leaders of rights organization Ending Clergy Abuse, told Sputnik in an interview.
The head of an Indian government policy think tank said that despite the Modi government’s focus on the localization of manufacturing and export promotion, India has been firmly committed to liberal trade policies combined with structural reforms that enable businesses to become more competitive.
When Aeroflot decided to expand to Southeast Asia, it chose India as its first destination and since then Aeroflot has been continuously operating the Moscow-Delhi route. The first regular flight between Moscow and Delhi took place on August 18, 1958, on a Tu-104.
The ongoing spat between US president Donald Trump and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unleashed a diplomatic firestorm between the two countries.
On August 18 Aeroflot celebrates 60 years of air travel between Russia and India. Aeroflot currently operates twice-daily direct service between New Delhi and Moscow. Sergey Kidisyuk, General Manager of Aeroflot India, spoke to Sputnik about the airline’s journey in the Indian aerospace.
As the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) develops rapidly, investors have turned their attention to Pakistan's Gwadar port city. Gwadar, one of the Belt and Road Initiative's most crucial corridor junctions, has been speculated to rival the miracle of Dubai, one analyst says.
How is the “study of the soul” now becoming an exact science? Do city agencies need experts in driver and pedestrian behavior? Is it true that new discoveries in artificial intelligence are being made at the intersection of psychology, programming and ethics? What are psychologists doing to bring this new era of technology closer?
