https://sputniknews.com/20221109/i-dreamt-to-be-professional-cricketer-polio-afflicted-scientist-shares-his-ordeal-1103938233.html

'I Dreamt to Be Professional Cricketer': Polio-Afflicted Scientist Shares His Ordeal

'I Dreamt to Be Professional Cricketer': Polio-Afflicted Scientist Shares His Ordeal

According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), since 1988, cases of the polio virus have dropped by 99 percent worldwide, from more than 350,000... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T16:20+0000

2022-11-09T16:20+0000

2022-11-09T16:20+0000

world

pakistan

polio

disease

health

interviews

vaccine

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947842_0:0:2235:1257_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0a0e4a66fb7a7df41173ae6ff45838.jpg

This year, polio cases in Pakistan have been on the rise, with 18 new cases registered. In September, Pakistani health officials reported that a three-month-old boy was the latest victim of the polio virus.In a statement, the National Institute of Health said that the child, from the North Waziristan district of the southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, had suffered from disabilities induced by the Wild Poliovirus type 1 (WPV-1) disease.Even if one child is infected with the virus, that means no child is safe, because it is a highly contagious infection. And although polio campaigns have largely managed to eradicate the virus across the world, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last two countries yet to be declared polio-free.In order to be officially considered polio-free, a country must show an absence of wild poliovirus transmission for at least three consecutive years, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative."I was born in 1954, back when there was no vaccination for polio virus available in Pakistan. We were four brothers and two sisters and together with my parents we lived a comfortable life in Lahore. My father was an advocate and mother a housewife. I was an active child, running around and playing with my brothers. I loved cricket and we spent many evenings playing in the ground behind our house," the scientist shared.Describing the struggle of those years, the scientist said that his mother used to massage his legs with oil every evening and his father kept encouraging him to not give up and try to lift himself up and stand."After about two years of being carried around or spending my days lying or sitting down, I managed to force myself to stand up and walk a little. Everyone thought it was a miracle because with my diagnosis of paralysis in both the legs, walking was unheard of," the scientist told Sputnik.With sheer determination and strong will, he kept trying to walk every day, and little by little his legs started to grow stronger. In the ensuing years, he went back to school and started playing cricket with his brothers again, he even played cricket during his school and college years. However, his legs were still weak; he limped while walking and he could never run, swim, or hike again.Despite the hardships, he graduated from school and enrolled in one of the best colleges in Lahore."I was already very good at table tennis back in school, but in college I actually became a table tennis champion. You should have seen the shock on people's faces when they saw me limping toward the table to play against a healthy, strong-legged opponent. And then you should have seen their amazement when I used to beat those opponents in a fair game, it was brilliant! I was quite popular and never felt mocked because of my condition by my friends and fellow students," he added nostalgically.However, after college, the scientist realized that pursuing a career in sports would be difficult for him, because it would require a lot of traveling to play inter-city and inter-state championships and his legs were unfortunately not strong enough to allow him to do all that. He needed a more stable and slow-paced lifestyle to be independent as a grown up."Want to know a secret? I was a table tennis team player of the chemistry faculty at MSU. That's how later on I met my future wife, she came to play the sport also, and that day we played doubles against another couple. That was the match I lost!" the scientist added smilingly.He said that throughout his life, he has had courage and ambition despite his debilitating condition and tough childhood. He also fondly remembers how his parents always encouraged him and never let him feel like he was different from other children.He concluded by saying that the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) should be supported and that it is the responsibility of every parent in Pakistan and Afghanistan to make sure that their children receive polio vaccines.The two South Asian countries are the last where polio remains endemic following worldwide eradication efforts in recent decades, which have involved a campaign of oral and injected vaccines targeting children below five.In the early 1950s, the first successful vaccine was created by US physician Jonas Salk. He tested his experimental vaccine called the inactivated polio vaccine, IPV, on himself and his family in 1953, and a year later on 1.6 million children in Canada, Finland, and the US.The IPV came in the form of an injection and Salk wanted everyone to have access to his vaccine as he understood that in order to eliminate the virus, it should be available for free or at very low cost.Hence, Salk did not profit from sharing his production processes when he shared the IPV with six pharmaceutical companies that were licensed to produce the vaccine.A second type of polio vaccine, the oral polio vaccine (OPV), was developed by physician and microbiologist Albert Sabin. Today, it is the OPV that is given by health workers in the forms of drops to children in the process of inoculation. The ease of administering the oral vaccine made it the ideal candidate for mass vaccination campaigns.

https://sputniknews.com/20221017/bill-gates-ready-to-meet-with-taliban-to-help-afghanistan-eradicate-polio-1101914785.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220622/polio-the-crippling-virus-once-defeated-now-returns-1096569544.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Aneela Rashid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100768477_0:338:606:944_100x100_80_0_0_af078d1bbaf1e33c21f16169e9ed7a5f.jpg

Aneela Rashid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100768477_0:338:606:944_100x100_80_0_0_af078d1bbaf1e33c21f16169e9ed7a5f.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aneela Rashid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100768477_0:338:606:944_100x100_80_0_0_af078d1bbaf1e33c21f16169e9ed7a5f.jpg

pakistan, polio, disease, health, interviews, vaccine, asia & pacific