West is Losing Influence in Africa, Says Eritrean Ambassador to Russia

In an interview with Sputnik, Eritrean Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai shared his opinion regarding the Western influenc in Africa and the perspectives of relations between his country and Russia.

France and other Western countries are losing their influence in Africa, Eritrean Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai said in an interview with Sputnik.According to him, "another world" is being built at the moment, and Africans can "breathe freely," gaining full independence from American and French influence.Tseggai noted that the countries that suffer the most from foreign manipulations are former French colonies, as France has "not a neo-colonialist, but a colonialist attitude". When decolonization took place in the 20th century, he underlined, African countries were made to "keep their deposits in French banks" and many African leaders had a "little colonial Europe in their heads." Now, the diplomat said, the younger generation does not agree with such a state of affairs.Eritrea has normal relations with its former metropole – Italy, but the negative historical role which the European country played in the colonial era, is remembered, Tseggai noted. He also said that he wishes to enhance relations with Italy, as "there are no bad peoples" – but "manipulation" that is unacceptable.Talking about US policy, Tseggai warned that Washington's influence can lead to the resumption of the Tigray conflict, as the US supports the Tigray nationalist rebels. He noted that while America tells Eritreans to leave Tigray, it is only the Ethiopian government that can ask Asmara to do so.Eritrea supported Ethiopia in the fight against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which erupted in November 2020 and ended with a ceasefire treaty in November 2022 as a result of an African-Union-led peace process. In late December, it was reported that Eritrean troops had started a withdrawal from major cities in Tigray.Tseggai added that regardless of the West’s opinion, Eritrea will continue military and technical cooperation with Russia and underlined that his country also wishes to develop a partnership with Moscow in the sphere of mineral exploration and oil production.He also noted that Eritrea views the development of agriculture as a priority in order to enhance food security. The ambassador noted that although his country does not buy grain directly from Russia and is rich in fertilizer, he views Moscow's offer to supply free fertilizer to Africa as "a very good gesture."He said that earlier, cooperation between the two countries suffered when Eritrea was under UN sanctions. Now that they are lifted, the prospects are more positive.He added that he was a student in Odessa, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. Now, Tseggai said, there are Eritreans who are studying in Russia.According to the ambassador, the Eritrean delegation will take part in the 2023 Russia–Africa Summit – the Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki could attend the event himself if the situation on the border with Tigray is stable.The summit will take place in Saint Petersburg in July and will be a follow-up to the 2019 summit in Sochi. Every African state is invited to the meeting.The previous event of the kind was co-hosted by Egypt. Participants outlined priority spheres for economic partnership with measurable goals for coming years in areas such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.Earlier, Sputnik asked analysts to comment on the topics of Western influence in Africa and its perspectives. According to the experts, France is losing the support of Africans, as it goes on to pursue its unilateral goals in its former colonies. The Sahel region, for instance, has seen anti-French protests and tensions between the European state and several West-African governments, especially military ones, as the French forces proved unable to contain the terrorist threat in the region.Talking about American policies in Africa, experts note that Washington seeks to counter growing Chinese influence on the continent – a recent example of such US efforts was the 2022 US–Africa Leaders' Summit. Analysts underline that America is unlikely to succeed competing with China in Africa due to fundamental differences in approaches.

