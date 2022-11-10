International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221110/end-of-barkhane-paris-wants-to-change-strategy-to-continue-to-occupy-us-illegally-1103978783.html
End of Barkhane: Paris ‘Wants to Change Strategy to Continue to Occupy Us Illegally’
End of Barkhane: Paris ‘Wants to Change Strategy to Continue to Occupy Us Illegally’
In this article, you will learn the opinion of African activists on France's activities in the Sahel
2022-11-10T18:26+0000
2022-11-10T18:26+0000
africa
africa
mali
sahel region
france
withdrawal
troop withdrawal
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103988817_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_366a9639c3f3da5c2e75222ff102775d.jpg
The end of Operation Barkhane does not mean the withdrawal of French military bases from the Sahel. Paris wants to change its strategy "to continue to occupy us illegally and exploit our resources," Maïkoul Zodi, a Nigerien activist and local coordinator of the Tournons La Page movement, told Sputnik."French troops will continue to stay in the Sahel but with a new name or else [...] they will be transferred to the multinational Takuba task force. We expect nothing from Macron's announced exit. France will not leave the Sahel because it is playing for its survival as a power among the great nations," Zodi said.He called for fighting “these imperialist and occult forces that bereave our people every day and plunder our resources.”‘Logic of War of Influence’According to Dr. Daouda Kinda, a Malian expert on international security, Emmanuel Macron's remarks on the termination of the operation and a new French strategy in Africa "are part of a logic of war of influence," which has recently been accentuated by the Ukraine crisis."Now, we should, first of all, take a look at the withdrawal of forces from Operation Barkhane, which has been a failure in all respects, it should be said, and this is not to excuse the responsibility of the local armies in terms of their duty to secure the territories. But Barkhane has made many, many mistakes and consecutive blunders," said Mr. Kinda.One of them is that the operation is too focused on the military aspect, he believes. "They forgot the economic aspect, the socio-economic development of the areas that are affected by terrorism (...). Barkhane was too focused and too monopolized by France. We remember that it was the French president who called the presidents of the Sahel to give them guidance," the Malian expert said.According to him, this policy has been badly perceived by public opinion in the Sahel countries, particularly in Mali.
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/macron-declares-operation-barkhane-over-despite-3000-french-troops-still-in-sahel-1103952259.html
africa
mali
sahel region
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103988817_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0527f77655532b031196dbd63e6d2a04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france in sahel, opinion of african activists about france, africans about barkhane, what does withdrawal of french military from sahel mean, macron about barkhane
france in sahel, opinion of african activists about france, africans about barkhane, what does withdrawal of french military from sahel mean, macron about barkhane

End of Barkhane: Paris ‘Wants to Change Strategy to Continue to Occupy Us Illegally’

18:26 GMT 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jerome DelayFrench Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021.
French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
France will not leave the Sahel because it is trying to survive as a power among the great nations, analysts who consider Operation Barkhane a “failure” told Sputnik.
The end of Operation Barkhane does not mean the withdrawal of French military bases from the Sahel. Paris wants to change its strategy "to continue to occupy us illegally and exploit our resources," Maïkoul Zodi, a Nigerien activist and local coordinator of the Tournons La Page movement, told Sputnik.
"French troops will continue to stay in the Sahel but with a new name or else [...] they will be transferred to the multinational Takuba task force. We expect nothing from Macron's announced exit. France will not leave the Sahel because it is playing for its survival as a power among the great nations," Zodi said.
He called for fighting “these imperialist and occult forces that bereave our people every day and plunder our resources.”
‘Logic of War of Influence’
According to Dr. Daouda Kinda, a Malian expert on international security, Emmanuel Macron's remarks on the termination of the operation and a new French strategy in Africa "are part of a logic of war of influence," which has recently been accentuated by the Ukraine crisis.
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on defence strategy to present the La Revue nationale strategique (RNS), a new military programming law (2024-2030), on the amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude docked in the French Navy base of Toulon, Southern France on November 9, 2022. - Emmanuel Macron is on a one-day visit to present the major strategic challenges that France must face, in a global geopolitical grammar disrupted by the war in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
Africa
Macron Declares Operation Barkhane Over, Despite 3,000 French Troops Still in Sahel
Yesterday, 19:11 GMT
"Now, we should, first of all, take a look at the withdrawal of forces from Operation Barkhane, which has been a failure in all respects, it should be said, and this is not to excuse the responsibility of the local armies in terms of their duty to secure the territories. But Barkhane has made many, many mistakes and consecutive blunders," said Mr. Kinda.
One of them is that the operation is too focused on the military aspect, he believes. "They forgot the economic aspect, the socio-economic development of the areas that are affected by terrorism (...). Barkhane was too focused and too monopolized by France. We remember that it was the French president who called the presidents of the Sahel to give them guidance," the Malian expert said.
According to him, this policy has been badly perceived by public opinion in the Sahel countries, particularly in Mali.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала