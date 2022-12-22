https://sputniknews.com/20221222/too-little-too-late-us-not-flexible-enough-to-compete-with-china-in-africa-experts-say-1105669086.html
'Too Little, Too Late': US Not 'Flexible Enough' to Compete With China in Africa, Experts Say
'Too Little, Too Late': US Not 'Flexible Enough' to Compete With China in Africa, Experts Say
Sputnik asked experts to evaluate Washington's chances to successfully compete with China in terms of cooperation with Africa.
The 2022 US–Africa Leaders Summit, which took place on December 13–15 in Washington, DC, became the second event of the kind in history. It is widely viewed as part of America's attempts to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa. Sputnik asked experts to evaluate Washington's chances to succeed.
America's intensified efforts to compete with China in terms of cooperation with Africa face several obstacles, with the Chinese development model being more attractive for the developing countries as the US model, says Dr. Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs in an interview with Sputnik.
"It is remarkable that China does not seek to impose its development model or governance system on other countries, but through a flexible Chinese policy that is compatible with the changing conditions [...] in Africa, and is based on a development pattern that meets the needs of the continent away from competition or any ideological considerations, in contrast to the American approach in this regard," he underlines.
Dr. Saad also notes that Washington treats Africa "as a bloc without states with their own interests and concerns", which "undoubtedly reflects the strength of the relationship between Washington and Africa".
The American strategy on the continent, which is characterized by a high level of politicization of relations, is connected to the US global political interests, says Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian policy adviser at consultancy Development Reimagined, specialising in geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in a changing Global Order.
"I think the US, of course, would continue to increase its pressure campaign on China and try to recruit African countries to partake in Western sponsored UN resolutions and proposals also in the United Nations, the Human Rights Commission, to try to use the UN system to exert pressure on China. And that is likely to increase both. There's a concern that African countries are not going to play along," he notes.
There are numerous fields of competition among foreign powers in Africa. Among the primary ones is investment, as the continent is still "in dire need" of funding, mainly for the development of infrastructure and human capital, says Nicholas Dweh Nimley, a Writer & Research Scholar on China-Africa Cooperation who is also the Chief editor of Liberian NEWCOM Television. According to him, to compete with the East Asian giant, the US could provide low interest loans to Africa or forgive infrastructural loans in the manner China does – but it is unclear whether or not such measures would be approved by the Congress, "because it is the US taxpayers money".
Dr. Saad, in his turn, believes that the announcements made at the Washington summit, such as the plans to invest at least $55 billion in Africa over the next 3 years, to allocate $2.5 billion for food aid to Africa, to lend up to $21 billion through the International Monetary Fund to low- and middle-income countries – are insufficient to oppose Chinese influence.
The bottom line is that the aforementioned Western initiatives are "too little, too late," even according to some Western experts, and that inflation and domestic policies in major Western countries will limit the funding that governments will provide, and the private sector in these countries will be very reluctant to invest in an environment of instability," Dr. Saad says.
China, in contrast, sees insecurity in Africa as a consequence of insufficient sustainable development, believing that economic and technical assistance as well as investments in infrastructure projects are necessary to achieve "stability, security, social peace and good governance in the countries of the continent", he underlines.
China is the main
direct investor in Africa, with its investment amount roughly doubling the level of US investment.
Another sphere of US-China rivalry in Africa is trade. Chinese exports are dwarfing US exports to Africa – due to the difference in approaches, Nimley notes. In his opinion, "it is about quantity over quality", as China supplies Africa with products and services more suitable to the continent's purchasing power, which is still quite low.
"The US model speaks about quality over quantity, but looking across Africa, you will see the AU [African Union] headquarters, funded by China, ongoing ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] headquarters, funded by China, African Center for Disease Control, funded by China, railways, bridges, being funded by the Chinese loans. So why does the US model speak more about quality work, the people of Africa are hoping to see the presence and for them to do more," he underlines.
China is Africa's largest
trading partner, with the volume of trade between the Asian state and the continent reaching $254 billion last year. This is four times the volume of trade between the United States and African countries.
There are several more spheres in which the US seeks to counter China. One of them education, Nimley stresses, with America often being more attractive for Africans due to easier integration into society – "despite China being the favorite destination for African students due to the scholarships provided annually". The expert also noted climate change aid and military support as potential fields of developing US-Africa cooperation.
However, notes Dr. Saad, the history of US Africa policies itself undermines Africans' trust for promises made by Washington, as, for instance, the 2014 US-Africa Summit "did not result in concrete commitments". The expert also underlines that the experience of relations with Western states, including the US, "does not inspire developing countries to trust the seriousness" of American investment initiatives.
Among notable discrepancies
between the 2014 summit rhethoric – which involved highligting "America’s commitment to Africa’s security" – and the post-summit reality was the ongoing crisis in Sahel, which could not be tackled neither by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), nor by America's European allies
.
Dr. Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, Ugandan independent researcher and Political Scientist with a special interest in Political Economics notes that in general, in terms of policy, America engages "in lecturing and bullying" Africans. China takes another approach, which Africans appreciate, and which prevents the US from effectively opposing its counterpart, he believes.
"[Competing with China is] going to be very difficult [for the US], for as long as the Chinese are going to keep playing the game that they're playing right now – of flexibility, of non-interference, of willingness to invest money, I'm not sure the US is flexible enough to play the kind of game the Chinese are playing. I'm not even sure that the Europeans are able to play the same game. I think that the Chinese have been much more creative, much more foresighted in terms of what they want to do in Africa. And I don't think Western powers are going to be able to catch up with them," Golooba-Mutebi notes.
Nimley, in his turn, says that he does not think the US will gain the role it would like to play in Africa in the medium term. He notes that America "is starting with 15 billion out of a total of 55 billion" while China has also provided 60 billion US dollars to African countries through loans and other mechanisms. "So, in order for the US to regain its role, they need to help Africa to develop," the expert concludes.