'Too Little, Too Late': US Not 'Flexible Enough' to Compete With China in Africa, Experts Say

Sputnik asked experts to evaluate Washington's chances to successfully compete with China in terms of cooperation with Africa.

America's intensified efforts to compete with China in terms of cooperation with Africa face several obstacles, with the Chinese development model being more attractive for the developing countries as the US model, says Dr. Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs in an interview with Sputnik.Dr. Saad also notes that Washington treats Africa "as a bloc without states with their own interests and concerns", which "undoubtedly reflects the strength of the relationship between Washington and Africa".The American strategy on the continent, which is characterized by a high level of politicization of relations, is connected to the US global political interests, says Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian policy adviser at consultancy Development Reimagined, specialising in geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in a changing Global Order.There are numerous fields of competition among foreign powers in Africa. Among the primary ones is investment, as the continent is still "in dire need" of funding, mainly for the development of infrastructure and human capital, says Nicholas Dweh Nimley, a Writer & Research Scholar on China-Africa Cooperation who is also the Chief editor of Liberian NEWCOM Television. According to him, to compete with the East Asian giant, the US could provide low interest loans to Africa or forgive infrastructural loans in the manner China does – but it is unclear whether or not such measures would be approved by the Congress, "because it is the US taxpayers money".Dr. Saad, in his turn, believes that the announcements made at the Washington summit, such as the plans to invest at least $55 billion in Africa over the next 3 years, to allocate $2.5 billion for food aid to Africa, to lend up to $21 billion through the International Monetary Fund to low- and middle-income countries – are insufficient to oppose Chinese influence.China, in contrast, sees insecurity in Africa as a consequence of insufficient sustainable development, believing that economic and technical assistance as well as investments in infrastructure projects are necessary to achieve "stability, security, social peace and good governance in the countries of the continent", he underlines.China is the main direct investor in Africa, with its investment amount roughly doubling the level of US investment.Another sphere of US-China rivalry in Africa is trade. Chinese exports are dwarfing US exports to Africa – due to the difference in approaches, Nimley notes. In his opinion, "it is about quantity over quality", as China supplies Africa with products and services more suitable to the continent's purchasing power, which is still quite low.China is Africa's largest trading partner, with the volume of trade between the Asian state and the continent reaching $254 billion last year. This is four times the volume of trade between the United States and African countries.There are several more spheres in which the US seeks to counter China. One of them education, Nimley stresses, with America often being more attractive for Africans due to easier integration into society – "despite China being the favorite destination for African students due to the scholarships provided annually". The expert also noted climate change aid and military support as potential fields of developing US-Africa cooperation.However, notes Dr. Saad, the history of US Africa policies itself undermines Africans' trust for promises made by Washington, as, for instance, the 2014 US-Africa Summit "did not result in concrete commitments". The expert also underlines that the experience of relations with Western states, including the US, "does not inspire developing countries to trust the seriousness" of American investment initiatives.Among notable discrepancies between the 2014 summit rhethoric – which involved highligting "America’s commitment to Africa’s security" – and the post-summit reality was the ongoing crisis in Sahel, which could not be tackled neither by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), nor by America's European allies.Dr. Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, Ugandan independent researcher and Political Scientist with a special interest in Political Economics notes that in general, in terms of policy, America engages "in lecturing and bullying" Africans. China takes another approach, which Africans appreciate, and which prevents the US from effectively opposing its counterpart, he believes.Nimley, in his turn, says that he does not think the US will gain the role it would like to play in Africa in the medium term. He notes that America "is starting with 15 billion out of a total of 55 billion" while China has also provided 60 billion US dollars to African countries through loans and other mechanisms. "So, in order for the US to regain its role, they need to help Africa to develop," the expert concludes.

