Kenya 'Knows Where Russia Is' Despite EU Claims, Seeks to Boost Cooperation, Ambassador Says
Kenyan Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu said that Kenyans "know where Russia is" and have been productively developing bilateral relations. The diplomat responded to a remark previously made by Josep Borrell.
Kenya 'Knows Where Russia Is' Despite EU Claims, Seeks to Boost Cooperation, Ambassador Says
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell doubted the sincerity of Africans participating in rallies in support of Russia, claiming that they "do not know where the Donbass is and who President Vladimir Putin is," during a meeting of the European Parliament Foreign Interference special committee.
Kenyan Ambassador
to Russia Benson Ogutu emphasized that Kenyans "know where Russia is" and have been productively developing bilateral relations during a recent interview with Sputnik.
The diplomat responded to a remark previously made
by Josep Borrell.
"This is his [Borrell's] opinion, but as the ambassador of Kenya, I can assure you that our relations with Russia have developed fruitfully since [Kenya's] independence 59 years ago. We know where Russia is and we have no problem with that," Ogutu said.
Earlier, Russian President Putin commented
on Borrell's statements, noting that Africa knows where Russia is and what role it played in the process of liberation from colonialism.
According to Ogutu, the trade turnover between Kenya and Russia currently sits around $400 million. Kenyans buy Russia's grain, fertilizers and metal products while Russia is one of the main importers of Kenyan tea, the diplomat said, noting that his country would like to exponentially increase both its exports to and imports from Russia.
Ogutu likewise noted that talks are underway regarding the signing of an agreement establishing direct air traffic between the two countries, which would eliminate one of the main obstacles for trade. According to the ambassador, the sides have already agreed on charter flights between the countries, but they have yet to be launched.
Moreover, Kenya has access to the sea, potentially making it a good starting point for Russian businesses to enter the continent, he said.
To facilitate trade with Moscow, Kenya is ready to consider the possibility of using Russia's Mir
payment system as well as other alternative mechanisms, the ambassador informed, noting that all options must be considered.
"We are also setting up the private sector for tight targeted work with their partners in Russia. In 2019, during the first Russia-Africa summit, the delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kenya signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of Russian business, and now we are working on its implementation," he elaborated.
According to the ambassador, Kenya will actively participate in the work of the 2023 Russia–Africa summit and promised to recommend that new President of Kenya William Ruto attend the event.
The diplomat said that countries all over the world are now competing for the African market, and Kenya welcomes Russia to join this competition.
"We encourage businessmen from Russia to invest in all areas. I invite Russian representatives to come to Kenya to study the market conditions and understand our needs," the Kenyan ambassador stressed.
The East African country is also open to cooperation with Russia in the field of oil refining, Ogutu underlined.
"We have the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, which is semi-autonomous and governmental, and, of course, they are also looking for partners all over the world, and the more the better. We are open to Russia, [...] there are opportunities, but you need to come and see for yourselves what are these opportunities," he noted.
Besides, Ogutu called for the development of cooperation in the sphere of education. He underlined that Russia is the first country that began to train Kenyan medical personnel immediately after the African country gained independence. The diplomat also highlighted the perspectives of cooperation in the field of sport
, calling it a "unifying factor".
Earlier, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Georgy Todua declared
that Moscow and Nairobi were finishing preparations to create an intergovernmental commission.