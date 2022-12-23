https://sputniknews.com/20221223/kenya-knows-where-russia-is-despite-eu-claims-seeks-to-boost-cooperation-ambassador-says-1105729836.html

Kenya 'Knows Where Russia Is' Despite EU Claims, Seeks to Boost Cooperation, Ambassador Says

Kenya 'Knows Where Russia Is' Despite EU Claims, Seeks to Boost Cooperation, Ambassador Says

Kenyan Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu said that Kenyans "know where Russia is" and have been productively developing bilateral relations. The diplomat responded to a remark previously made by Josep Borrell.

Kenyan Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu emphasized that Kenyans "know where Russia is" and have been productively developing bilateral relations during a recent interview with Sputnik. The diplomat responded to a remark previously made by Josep Borrell.Earlier, Russian President Putin commented on Borrell's statements, noting that Africa knows where Russia is and what role it played in the process of liberation from colonialism.According to Ogutu, the trade turnover between Kenya and Russia currently sits around $400 million. Kenyans buy Russia's grain, fertilizers and metal products while Russia is one of the main importers of Kenyan tea, the diplomat said, noting that his country would like to exponentially increase both its exports to and imports from Russia.Ogutu likewise noted that talks are underway regarding the signing of an agreement establishing direct air traffic between the two countries, which would eliminate one of the main obstacles for trade. According to the ambassador, the sides have already agreed on charter flights between the countries, but they have yet to be launched.Moreover, Kenya has access to the sea, potentially making it a good starting point for Russian businesses to enter the continent, he said.To facilitate trade with Moscow, Kenya is ready to consider the possibility of using Russia's Mir payment system as well as other alternative mechanisms, the ambassador informed, noting that all options must be considered.According to the ambassador, Kenya will actively participate in the work of the 2023 Russia–Africa summit and promised to recommend that new President of Kenya William Ruto attend the event.The diplomat said that countries all over the world are now competing for the African market, and Kenya welcomes Russia to join this competition.The East African country is also open to cooperation with Russia in the field of oil refining, Ogutu underlined.Besides, Ogutu called for the development of cooperation in the sphere of education. He underlined that Russia is the first country that began to train Kenyan medical personnel immediately after the African country gained independence. The diplomat also highlighted the perspectives of cooperation in the field of sport, calling it a "unifying factor".Earlier, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Georgy Todua declared that Moscow and Nairobi were finishing preparations to create an intergovernmental commission.

