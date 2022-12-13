https://sputniknews.com/20221213/russia-kenya-completing-preparations-to-form-intergovtal-commission-foreign-ministry-says-1105409534.html

Russia, Kenya Completing Preparations to Form Intergov'tal Commission, Foreign Ministry Says

Moscow and Nairobi are completing preparations to create an intergovernmental commission, Georgy Todua, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, said.

"In recent years, Russian-Kenyan interaction has become more and more dynamic. Interested partnership in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres is steadily expanding," Todua said.Todua said Moscow is ready to further strengthen economic relations with Nairobi, despite the difficult international situation.Todua said Russia welcomes the successful holding of general elections in Kenya, during which William Ruto became the new president of Kenya, and is waiting for him at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg."We are confident that the diverse bilateral cooperation will continue to develop progressively in the interests of the peoples of our states. As you know, we are currently preparing for the second Russian-African top-level forum in St. Petersburg in July 2023. We expect Kenya to be represented at the highest level," the diplomat said.

