International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/russia-kenya-completing-preparations-to-form-intergovtal-commission-foreign-ministry-says-1105409534.html
Russia, Kenya Completing Preparations to Form Intergov'tal Commission, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia, Kenya Completing Preparations to Form Intergov'tal Commission, Foreign Ministry Says
Moscow and Nairobi are completing preparations to create an intergovernmental commission, Georgy Todua, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, said.
2022-12-13T06:23+0000
2022-12-13T06:23+0000
africa
russia
kenya
east africa
cooperation
foreign ministry
russian foreign ministry
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105409384_0:93:3071:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e7cd44ffe7483f7108660f36393abcfe.jpg
"In recent years, Russian-Kenyan interaction has become more and more dynamic. Interested partnership in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres is steadily expanding," Todua said.Todua said Moscow is ready to further strengthen economic relations with Nairobi, despite the difficult international situation.Todua said Russia welcomes the successful holding of general elections in Kenya, during which William Ruto became the new president of Kenya, and is waiting for him at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg."We are confident that the diverse bilateral cooperation will continue to develop progressively in the interests of the peoples of our states. As you know, we are currently preparing for the second Russian-African top-level forum in St. Petersburg in July 2023. We expect Kenya to be represented at the highest level," the diplomat said.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/second-russia-africa-summit-expected-to-take-bilateral-relations-to-new-heights-1104920459.html
africa
russia
kenya
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105409384_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4501509d5c0d6638afc8546605f8803e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia africa summit, russia-kenya cooperation, russia-kenya relations,
russia africa summit, russia-kenya cooperation, russia-kenya relations,

Russia, Kenya Completing Preparations to Form Intergov'tal Commission, Foreign Ministry Says

06:23 GMT 13.12.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Nairobi are completing preparations to create an intergovernmental commission, Georgy Todua, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, said.
"In recent years, Russian-Kenyan interaction has become more and more dynamic. Interested partnership in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres is steadily expanding," Todua said.

"Preparations are being completed for the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The volumes of bilateral trade are steadily increasing from year to year," he said during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Kenya's independence.

Todua said Moscow is ready to further strengthen economic relations with Nairobi, despite the difficult international situation.
"We are working to expand the legal framework, preparing a number of new agreements for signing, including in air transport and the peaceful use of nuclear energy," he said.
Todua said Russia welcomes the successful holding of general elections in Kenya, during which William Ruto became the new president of Kenya, and is waiting for him at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.
"We are confident that the diverse bilateral cooperation will continue to develop progressively in the interests of the peoples of our states. As you know, we are currently preparing for the second Russian-African top-level forum in St. Petersburg in July 2023. We expect Kenya to be represented at the highest level," the diplomat said.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi make a press statement following the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, on October 24, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
Africa
Second Russia-Africa Summit Expected to Take Bilateral Relations to New Heights
1 December, 07:24 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала