EU's Borrell Doubts People in Africa Who Support Russia Know About Putin, Donbas

This article describes EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying that he doubted that people in African countries who showed their support for Russia knew who Vladimir Putin was or where Donbas was located.

"Russia is able to deflect blame, twist realty and find an audience in some parts of world. I have seen in TV screens these young African people on the streets of Bamako [Mali's capital] with billboards saying '[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, thanks. You have saved Donbas and now you will save us.' It is shocking. You can consider that these people do not know where Donbas is or maybe they do not even know who Putin is," Borrell said during a session of the EU Parliament's Special Committee on Foreign Interference.The EU foreign policy chief claimed that there were also such people in the Balkans, in the countries seeking EU membership.Borrell's remarks immediately drew criticism from member of the parliament Ozlem Demirel, who said that such statements were arrogant.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also expressed her concerns over Borrell's remarks, recalling numerous cases when Western politicians showed lack of knowledge on geographical and other topics.It is not the first time Borrell made controversial statements that sparked accusations of racism. In early October, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Borrell said that Europe was a "garden" and the rest of the world was a "jungle" that can invade this garden if "gardeners" do not take care of it.

