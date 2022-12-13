https://sputniknews.com/20221213/kenya-russia-can-cooperate-in-food-security-ambassador-1105406618.html

Kenya, Russia Can Cooperate in Food Security: Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kenya and Russia can cooperate to ensure food security, Nairobi is grateful to Moscow for relevant support, Kenyan Ambassador to Moscow...

"Kenya and Russia can cooperate to boost global food security, which is negatively impacted by climate change. Kenya and the Horn of Africa region are experiencing a severe food shortage caused by a prolonged drought and extremely high global fertilizer prices," Ogutu said during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Kenya's independence in Moscow.The ambassador said Kenya would like to use Russia's experience in agricultural technologies and fertilizer production.He said Kenya hoped to take an active part in the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

