Kenya, Russia Can Cooperate in Food Security: Ambassador
Kenya, Russia Can Cooperate in Food Security: Ambassador
13.12.2022
"Kenya and Russia can cooperate to boost global food security, which is negatively impacted by climate change. Kenya and the Horn of Africa region are experiencing a severe food shortage caused by a prolonged drought and extremely high global fertilizer prices," Ogutu said during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Kenya's independence in Moscow.The ambassador said Kenya would like to use Russia's experience in agricultural technologies and fertilizer production.He said Kenya hoped to take an active part in the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.
04:35 GMT 13.12.2022
Sasini employees unload bags of fertilizer from a truck at Kipkebe Tea Estate at Kipkebe Tea Estate in Musereita on October 21, 2022.
Sasini employees unload bags of fertilizer from a truck at Kipkebe Tea Estate at Kipkebe Tea Estate in Musereita on October 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / PATRICK MEINHARDT
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kenya and Russia can cooperate to ensure food security, Nairobi is grateful to Moscow for relevant support, Kenyan Ambassador to Moscow Benson Ogutu said.
"Kenya and Russia can cooperate to boost global food security, which is negatively impacted by climate change. Kenya and the Horn of Africa region are experiencing a severe food shortage caused by a prolonged drought and extremely high global fertilizer prices," Ogutu said during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Kenya's independence in Moscow.
"I want to express our sincere appreciation to Russia for its support, which to a great extent contributed to alleviating the difficult situation," he said.
The ambassador said Kenya would like to use Russia's experience in agricultural technologies and fertilizer production.
He said Kenya hoped to take an active part in the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.
