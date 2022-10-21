https://sputniknews.com/20221021/indonesia-russia-discussing-use-of-russian-payment-system-mir-ambassador-says-1102485391.html

Indonesia and Russia Discussing Use of Payment System Mir, Ambassador Says

Indonesia and Russia Discussing Use of Payment System Mir, Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Indonesian officials in banking and financial systems are discussing the possibility of accepting Mir cards by Indonesian banks... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T06:21+0000

2022-10-21T06:21+0000

2022-10-21T06:21+0000

russia

indonesia

mir

mir payment system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105296/92/1052969277_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_da479bc82e4cf1e1e9be2b6215c871ea.jpg

Tavares noted that Indonesia is aware of Russia’s intention to introduce its payment system Mir in several other countries, including Vietnam, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.Answering the question about the sanctions against the Mir system, Tavares noted that this issue may affect the process of considering the decision.In March, both Visa and Mastercard announced that they were suspending operations in Russia over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. Visa and Mastercard cards issued by Russian banks no longer work outside the country or in foreign online stores.In late September, Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Isbank and DenizBank abandoned the use of Russia's Mir in connection with Western sanctions against Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the banks had made such a decision under "unprecedented" pressure from the United States and Washington's threats of imposing secondary sanctions against Ankara.

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, indonesia, mir, mir payment system