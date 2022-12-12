https://sputniknews.com/20221212/jamhuri-day-kenya-celebrates-59-years-of-independence-1105370873.html

Jamhuri Day: Kenya Celebrates 59 Years of Independence

On 12 December, Kenya celebrates the anniversary of the formation of the Republic and the country's independence.

On Monday, the Kenyan President William Ruto for the first time presided over the "Trooping of the Colours" ceremony, held every 12 December to celebrate the anniversary of the formation of the Republic and the country's independence.The "Trooping of the Colours" involves the showcase of presidential and regimental symbols by the national military. The ceremony originates from England, with Great Britain being the former metropolitan power from which Kenyans won their independence after a long and dramatic strife.After the ceremony, the celebration festivals take place. This year, they are held under the theme “Connect, Innovate and Inspire”, seeking to promote technological innovations created by Kenyans.The Jamhuri Day commemorates the creation of the Republic of Kenya in 1964, which, in its turn, took place on the first anniversary of the country's independence in 1963.Kenya's StruggleThe territory of modern Kenya was under British control since the 1880s, the time known as the colonial Scramble for Africa. In 1895, the East Africa Protectorate was created, later, in 1920, transformed into the Colony and Protectorate of Kenya, named after the country's highest mountain – with the "Colony" referring to the interior lands and the coast "Protectorate" formally being controlled by the Sultan of Zanzibar.According to a colonial commission, Kenya had "some of the richest agricultural soils in the world, mostly in districts where the elevation and climate make it possible for Europeans to reside permanently".Since the end of the 19th century, there was active resistance to British colonialism in the territory, with Africans indignant over colonial troops' violence, owning of disproportinal areas of land by white settlers and the exploitation of African wage laborers.The Kenyans' anticolonial strife reached its climax when the Mau Mau rebellion erupted in 1952, an eight-year-long war between the guerilla Kenya Land and Freedom Army (known as Mau Mau), dominated by the Kikuyu people, and the colonial forces. The conflict was marked with multiple atrocities and led to thousands of deaths. The main Mau Mau force was defeated in 1956, but some rebels continued resistance until 1960.At the same time, the Kenya African Union (KAU) led by Jomo Kenyatta, as well as several other parties, promoted peaceful struggle for political right of Africans. Their efforts along with the shock from the uprising led to gradual democratisation of the colonial rule with several constitutional changes giving Africans more representation in the legislative council.Kenya became independent on 12 December 1963 and became a Republic a year later with Kenyatta, known as the Father of the Nation or Mzee, as the Head of State. He was now also the leader of the Kenya African National Union (KANU), created after the KAU merged with several other parties. Jomo Kenyatta remained the country's leader until 1978 and KANU was the ruling party for almost 40 years.*Madaraka Day is another national holiday in Kenya, celebrated on 1 June, commemorating the acquring of internal self rule and partial independence in 1963.

