Construction of Road Between Kenya and Tanzania Launched by Kenyan President
The building a new road between Kenya and Tanzania was officially launched by Kenya’s President William Ruto.
The construction of Mtwapa-Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi (A7) road between Kenya and Tanzania was officially launched by Kenya’s President William Ruto on Saturday.The launch event took place in the town of Mtwapa, Kilifi County, southeastern Kenya.The 40km road is part of a $61.4 million project involving the construction of the multinational Malindi-Lunga Lunga/Horohoro-Tanga-Bagamoyo road corridor in East Africa.Gideon Mung’aro, governor of the county of Kilifi, commented on the project's role in tourism development.Other dignitaries present at the ceremony underlined that the construction of the road will have a positive impact on trade in the region. On her part, the European Union's Ambassador to Kenya Henriatte Geiger said that the project "will boost connectivity."
Construction of Road Between Kenya and Tanzania Launched by Kenyan President

17:07 GMT 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyKenya's President-elect William Ruto
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
Transport infrastructure in East Africa is developing with financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Development Fund, EU-African Infrastructure Trust Fund Grant, and the government of Kenya.
The construction of Mtwapa-Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi (A7) road between Kenya and Tanzania was officially launched by Kenya’s President William Ruto on Saturday.
The launch event took place in the town of Mtwapa, Kilifi County, southeastern Kenya.
The 40km road is part of a $61.4 million project involving the construction of the multinational Malindi-Lunga Lunga/Horohoro-Tanga-Bagamoyo road corridor in East Africa.

"This is an important road linking Kenya and Tanzania. It will boost trade and economies between the two countries. It will connect the East African Community in terms of integration, jobs, businesses and eradicate poverty," the Kenyan leader said. "I thank our partners and I promise to ensure the resources are utilized properly and nobody is going to abuse the funds in our hands to develop infrastructure," he added.

Gideon Mung’aro, governor of the county of Kilifi, commented on the project's role in tourism development.
"Tourists used to get stuck along this road due to traffic jams. Mtwapa town needed a face-lift and expansion of this road will boost trade in this area. We want Mtwapa to be a business hub to operate for 24 hours," he uttered.
Other dignitaries present at the ceremony underlined that the construction of the road will have a positive impact on trade in the region. On her part, the European Union's Ambassador to Kenya Henriatte Geiger said that the project "will boost connectivity."
