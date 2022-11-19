https://sputniknews.com/20221119/construction-of-road-between-kenya-and-tanzania-launched-by-kenyan-president-1104439165.html

Construction of Road Between Kenya and Tanzania Launched by Kenyan President

The building a new road between Kenya and Tanzania was officially launched by Kenya’s President William Ruto.

The construction of Mtwapa-Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi (A7) road between Kenya and Tanzania was officially launched by Kenya’s President William Ruto on Saturday.The launch event took place in the town of Mtwapa, Kilifi County, southeastern Kenya.The 40km road is part of a $61.4 million project involving the construction of the multinational Malindi-Lunga Lunga/Horohoro-Tanga-Bagamoyo road corridor in East Africa.Gideon Mung’aro, governor of the county of Kilifi, commented on the project's role in tourism development.Other dignitaries present at the ceremony underlined that the construction of the road will have a positive impact on trade in the region. On her part, the European Union's Ambassador to Kenya Henriatte Geiger said that the project "will boost connectivity."

