Kenyan President Discusses Peace Efforts in DRC, Ethiopia With US Secretary of State Blinken

2022-11-15T14:46+0000

“Secretary Blinken spoke with President Ruto on November 13 to discuss ongoing efforts to bring peace to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and northern Ethiopia,” Price said in a readout of the talks.Both sides expressed commitment to coordinating efforts to address regional security challenges, he added.The unstable security situation in the eastern DRC has led to a large number of refugees seeking asylum in neighboring Uganda, where nearly 100,000 have arrived since January 2022.Ethiopia has experienced a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

