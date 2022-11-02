https://sputniknews.com/20221102/tplf-ethiopian-govt-reach-cessation-of-hostilities-deal-in-south-africa-peace-process-1103056505.html

TPLF, Ethiopian Gov't Reach 'Cessation of Hostilities' Deal in South Africa Peace Process

African Union chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo announced Wednesday afternoon in Pretoria that the two sides had agreed on a formal "cessation of hostilities" in the two-year conflict.The TPLF has agreed to an "orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," he said, adding that other points included "restoration of law and order" and services, as well as "unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.""The eyes of the world will now shift from the talks to the implementation," he said.The TPLF's lead negotiator, Getachew Red, said that the readiness of both parties to sign a peace agreement "speaks volumes" about the readiness of both groups to chart a path for peace."It is my hope and expectation that two parties will honor their commitments," he added.Redwan Hussei, the lead negotiator for Abiy's government, said that the level of destruction had been "immense" - a sentiment Getachew agreed with.Numerous attempts have been made to end the fighting, especially since December 2021, when the TPLF's offensive into neighboring Amhara and Afar states was repulsed, and its armed forces pushed back into the northern Tigray state.Talks hosted by the African Union were expected to begin in August after the Ethiopian government agreed to meet the TPLF's preconditions, but days before they began, fighting broke out once again, with both sides blaming the other for the violence. The talks finally began late last month, after South Africa agreed to host them.The TPLF was formerly the ruling party in Ethiopia from 1991 until 2018, when its alliance of ethnic-based parties collapsed and selected an Oromo, Abiy Ahmed, to become prime minister instead of a TPLF figure. Abiy introduced new reforms to reduce the TPLF's domination of the Ethiopian government, including merging the ethnic-based parties into a single Prosperity Party. He also ended a 20-year-long war with Eritrea and forged a new friendship with Eritirean President Isaias Afwerki.However, the TPLF rejected Abiy's government, and in November 2020, launched an uprising against it. At its height, the TPLF controlled large swaths of western Afar and northern Amhara states and attempted to march on the capital of Addis Ababa. However, that offensive was repulsed, and in late December 2021 the group was forced back into Tigray.Abiy's terms for peace have included the TPLF surrendering its arms, stopping its attacks on Ethiopian government forces, and recognizing the legitimacy of his government.The TPLF has accused Abiy's government of blockading Tigray and denying food, medicine and other goods to the region, creating a famine. However, international aid groups have also accused the TPLF of stealing their trucks and their gasoline, and said the continued fighting had made it unsafe for their convoys to travel to Tigray.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

