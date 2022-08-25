https://sputniknews.com/20220825/un-wfp-says-tplf-stole-570000-liters-of-gasoline-for-food-aid-trucks-from-tigray-warehouse-1100002949.html

UN WFP Says TPLF Stole 570,000 Liters of Gasoline for Food Aid Trucks From Tigray Warehouse

2022-08-25T20:41+0000

2022-08-25T20:41+0000

2022-08-25T20:42+0000

africa

ethiopia

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

un world food program (wfp)

fuel

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday accused the TPLF, the governing party in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray state, of stealing a vast amount of fuel intended for the agency’s food aid trucks.“On Wednesday morning, a group of armed men entered WFP’s compound in Mekelle and forcibly seized 12 tankers filled with over half a million liters of fuel. This fuel had recently been purchased by WFP and arrived just days before it was stolen,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement.“Without it, it is impossible for WFP to distribute food, fertilizer, medicines and other emergency supplies across Tigray. It also prevents us from powering generators and vehicles, so that WFP and humanitarian partners can meet the needs of the vulnerable populations of Tigray, where an estimated 5.2 million people face severe hunger,” he added. “The loss of this fuel will push communities in Tigray, already struggling with the impacts of the conflict, further towards the brink of starvation.”Amid the tragedy of the situation is a deep irony: the TPLF has long claimed that badly-needed aid shipments to Tigray were being deliberately blocked by the governments of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, amounting to a “genocide” that Western governments needed to intervene and prevent.After the TPLF launched its uprising against Abiy’s government in November 2020 and attacked neighboring Eritrea, Tigray became isolated, with aid trucks from the WFP and other agencies refusing to attempt to traverse the war zone and bring food, fuel, and other necessities to the region. Of those trucks that did make it, more than 400 of them disappeared, leading to accusations that the TPLF had seized them and their cargo and used them for their own purposes.Aid shipments were expected to become more regular after a ceasefire was agreed to later that month, but when the TPLF launched a new offensive into Afar state to the east in January, WFP convoys traveling from Djibouti stayed away until the TPLF withdrew in March.The WFP’s news comes amid renewed fighting along the Tigray-Amhara border on Tuesday, with both sides accusing the other of being responsible. The Ethiopian Air Force also reported it had shot down a cargo aircraft carrying weapons from Sudan to Tigray, although both Khartoum and the TPLF have denied the reports.A leaked video in November 2021 between TPLF leaders and Western diplomats revealed the West’s support for the TPLF. In the video, the diplomats celebrate the group’s advance on Addis Ababa and give Berhane advice on how to form a post-Abiy government. Subsequent statements by TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda on Tigrayan television revealed that from the beginning, the US had encouraged the TPLF uprising in November 2020 as well as its decision to launch an all-out offensive toward Addis in the summer of 2021.

