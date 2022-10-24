International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/ethiopia-govt-tigray-rebel-forces-to-meet-in-south-africa-for-peace-talks-1102581208.html
Ethiopia Gov't, Tigray Rebel Forces to Meet in South Africa for Peace Talks
Ethiopia Gov't, Tigray Rebel Forces to Meet in South Africa for Peace Talks
In early September, officials of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had indicated they were prepared to take part in talks on cessation of hostilities... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T12:10+0000
2022-10-24T12:10+0000
africa
africa
south africa
ethiopia
tigray forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102581626_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db13f0c2d542b77514b56be94338b7e5.jpg
Delegations of the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces are set to meet for the first formal peace talks since violence erupted two years ago, with South Africa offering a venue for the negotiations, mediated by the African Union.The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation of the ground brought about through the sacrifices of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), the government communication service of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) stated in its Twitter account.It added that the ENDF has continued securing major urban centers throughout the past few days, “debilitating” the military capabilities of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, said the Tigrayan delegation had already arrived, adding on Twitter that the focus of the talks would be on "immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access, and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces."The Tigray delegation, which arrived on Sunday on a US military aircraft, is being led by one of its top generals, Tsadkan Gebretensae, and spokesman Getachew Reda, according to sources cited by Reuters.The conflict first erupted in November 2020, when the TPLF, who led the country's ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018, rebelled. After a new government was formed by the country’s first Oromo leader (a Cushitic ethnic group mostly native to the Oromia region of Ethiopia), TPLF forces ambushed ENDF troops sent to Mekelle to restore peace and order. The TPLF subsequently launched an offensive toward Addis Ababa the following year, which was eventually repulsed. While a truce between the TPLF and ENDF was reached in March this year, it was ultimately violated by the rebels at the end of August.The TPLF launched its attack on Amhara and Afar on August 24, and a week later on August 31, claiming that Eritrea had invaded Tigray “in four directions” in conjunction with an ENDF offensive. Eritrea also fought alongside Ethiopia in the first round of the war, from November 2020 until December 2021.Nearly two years of conflict have triggered a humanitarian crisis, which has been compounded by a devastating drought across much of the Horn of Africa. Around 10 million Ethiopians require food assistance, according to the United Nations, most of them in Tigray, Afar, and Somali states.The fact that the current round of talks is being held in South Africa is testimony to the country's aspirations to project itself as a mediator on the continent. Pretoria has also refused to succumb to either western pressure or the recent US "charm offensive" regarding its vision of the Ukrainian security crisis. Since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February, Washington has tried to pressure other nations into condemning the operation and abiding by US sanctions against Moscow. Several senior US diplomats have toured the African continent in recent months trying to woo countries like South Africa, Rwanda, and Democratic Republic of the Congo to step away from their neutrality. Nevertheless, South Africa, a longstanding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, has refused to budge. At an earlier stage on the Ukraine conflict, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had been approached to play a “mediation role”, based on its historic relations with the Russian Federation and as member of BRICS.
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/ethiopian-government-accepts-african-unions-offer-for-peace-talks-with-tigray-rebels-1101524411.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/biden-may-squeeze-ramaphosa-to-alter-stance-on-ukraine-but-south-africa-is-no-pawn-profs-say-1100847488.html
africa
south africa
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102581626_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5874308187dcf8c55d1f1e11292a08e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, south africa, ethiopia, tigray forces
africa, south africa, ethiopia, tigray forces

Ethiopia Gov't, Tigray Rebel Forces to Meet in South Africa for Peace Talks

12:10 GMT 24.10.2022
© AP PhotoEthiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).
Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF). - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In early September, officials of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had indicated they were prepared to take part in talks on cessation of hostilities with the Ethiopia government, mediated by the African Union.
Delegations of the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces are set to meet for the first formal peace talks since violence erupted two years ago, with South Africa offering a venue for the negotiations, mediated by the African Union.
The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation of the ground brought about through the sacrifices of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), the government communication service of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) stated in its Twitter account.
It added that the ENDF has continued securing major urban centers throughout the past few days, “debilitating” the military capabilities of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, said the Tigrayan delegation had already arrived, adding on Twitter that the focus of the talks would be on "immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access, and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces."
The Tigray delegation, which arrived on Sunday on a US military aircraft, is being led by one of its top generals, Tsadkan Gebretensae, and spokesman Getachew Reda, according to sources cited by Reuters.
The conflict first erupted in November 2020, when the TPLF, who led the country's ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018, rebelled. After a new government was formed by the country’s first Oromo leader (a Cushitic ethnic group mostly native to the Oromia region of Ethiopia), TPLF forces ambushed ENDF troops sent to Mekelle to restore peace and order. The TPLF subsequently launched an offensive toward Addis Ababa the following year, which was eventually repulsed. While a truce between the TPLF and ENDF was reached in March this year, it was ultimately violated by the rebels at the end of August.
The TPLF launched its attack on Amhara and Afar on August 24, and a week later on August 31, claiming that Eritrea had invaded Tigray “in four directions” in conjunction with an ENDF offensive. Eritrea also fought alongside Ethiopia in the first round of the war, from November 2020 until December 2021.
Nearly two years of conflict have triggered a humanitarian crisis, which has been compounded by a devastating drought across much of the Horn of Africa. Around 10 million Ethiopians require food assistance, according to the United Nations, most of them in Tigray, Afar, and Somali states.
Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
Africa
Ethiopian Government Accepts African Union's Offer for Peace Talks With Tigray Rebels
5 October, 12:19 GMT
The fact that the current round of talks is being held in South Africa is testimony to the country's aspirations to project itself as a mediator on the continent. Pretoria has also refused to succumb to either western pressure or the recent US "charm offensive" regarding its vision of the Ukrainian security crisis. Since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February, Washington has tried to pressure other nations into condemning the operation and abiding by US sanctions against Moscow.
Several senior US diplomats have toured the African continent in recent months trying to woo countries like South Africa, Rwanda, and Democratic Republic of the Congo to step away from their neutrality. Nevertheless, South Africa, a longstanding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, has refused to budge. At an earlier stage on the Ukraine conflict, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had been approached to play a “mediation role”, based on its historic relations with the Russian Federation and as member of BRICS.
President Joe Biden with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Saturday June 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Biden May ‘Squeeze’ Ramaphosa to Alter Stance on Ukraine But South Africa is No ‘Pawn’, Profs Say
16 September, 10:40 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала