https://sputniknews.com/20221024/ethiopia-govt-tigray-rebel-forces-to-meet-in-south-africa-for-peace-talks-1102581208.html

Ethiopia Gov't, Tigray Rebel Forces to Meet in South Africa for Peace Talks

In early September, officials of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had indicated they were prepared to take part in talks on cessation of hostilities... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

Delegations of the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces are set to meet for the first formal peace talks since violence erupted two years ago, with South Africa offering a venue for the negotiations, mediated by the African Union.The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation of the ground brought about through the sacrifices of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), the government communication service of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) stated in its Twitter account.It added that the ENDF has continued securing major urban centers throughout the past few days, “debilitating” the military capabilities of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, said the Tigrayan delegation had already arrived, adding on Twitter that the focus of the talks would be on "immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access, and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces."The Tigray delegation, which arrived on Sunday on a US military aircraft, is being led by one of its top generals, Tsadkan Gebretensae, and spokesman Getachew Reda, according to sources cited by Reuters.The conflict first erupted in November 2020, when the TPLF, who led the country's ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018, rebelled. After a new government was formed by the country’s first Oromo leader (a Cushitic ethnic group mostly native to the Oromia region of Ethiopia), TPLF forces ambushed ENDF troops sent to Mekelle to restore peace and order. The TPLF subsequently launched an offensive toward Addis Ababa the following year, which was eventually repulsed. While a truce between the TPLF and ENDF was reached in March this year, it was ultimately violated by the rebels at the end of August.The TPLF launched its attack on Amhara and Afar on August 24, and a week later on August 31, claiming that Eritrea had invaded Tigray “in four directions” in conjunction with an ENDF offensive. Eritrea also fought alongside Ethiopia in the first round of the war, from November 2020 until December 2021.Nearly two years of conflict have triggered a humanitarian crisis, which has been compounded by a devastating drought across much of the Horn of Africa. Around 10 million Ethiopians require food assistance, according to the United Nations, most of them in Tigray, Afar, and Somali states.The fact that the current round of talks is being held in South Africa is testimony to the country's aspirations to project itself as a mediator on the continent. Pretoria has also refused to succumb to either western pressure or the recent US "charm offensive" regarding its vision of the Ukrainian security crisis. Since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February, Washington has tried to pressure other nations into condemning the operation and abiding by US sanctions against Moscow. Several senior US diplomats have toured the African continent in recent months trying to woo countries like South Africa, Rwanda, and Democratic Republic of the Congo to step away from their neutrality. Nevertheless, South Africa, a longstanding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, has refused to budge. At an earlier stage on the Ukraine conflict, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had been approached to play a “mediation role”, based on its historic relations with the Russian Federation and as member of BRICS.

