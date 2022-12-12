https://sputniknews.com/20221212/kenyas-olympic-champion-david-rudisha-escapes-grave-danger-surviving-plane-crash-1105391854.html

Kenya's Olympic Champion David Rudisha Escapes 'Grave Danger' Surviving Plane Crash

This article is about David Rudisha, Kenya's double Olympic Champion, who reportedly survived a plane crash on Saturday.

Kenyan middle-distance runner and Olympic champion David Rudisha survived a plane crash and appeared unharmed despite the severity of the accident, according to local media.The plane, carrying Rudisha and five others, crashed in the Imbirikana area, Kajiado County, in southeast Kenya on Saturday. After a few minutes in the air, the plane's engine suddenly stopped and the pilot had to look for clear space to land the plane, but one of the wings "hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field," the champion said, sharing his experience after he and the other survivors were transported to Makindu Hospital for treatment.There were no fatalities reported. However, some of the passengers were injured as a result of the crash. Kenya Masters Athletics Chairman Stephen Ole Marai, who was injured in his right ribs, was transferred to Nairobi West Hospital from Makindu for specialized treatment.Later, Rudisha shared photos of him posing next to the plane’s wreckage. He can be seen in a photo with the aircraft lying upside down in a field in the background.Social media users and his fans expressed relief after the sportsman "supernaturally" escaped death in such a severe accident. They left wishes filled with joy and happiness in the comment section on Twitter: "no human is limited," "superman reloaded," "why does he look like he can fly?"They claimed that the champion “definitely has a cheat code out of death,” referring to a car accident in August 2019, when he also escaped with minor injuries.David Rudisha, world 800m record holder, is one of Africa's most famous and beloved athletes. He won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. Even though he has never officially confirmed his retirement, he hasn't participated in any major competitions in recent years. He has suggested that he is considering moving into coaching.

