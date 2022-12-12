Kenya's Olympic Champion David Rudisha Escapes 'Grave Danger' Surviving Plane Crash
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates winning the men's 800-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
On Saturday, a plane with David Rudisha, Kenya's double Olympic 800m champion, and five others on board was returning from the Annual Maasai Olympics event at the Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado County when the engine "suddenly went quiet."
Kenyan middle-distance runner and Olympic champion David Rudisha survived a plane crash and appeared unharmed despite the severity of the accident, according to local media.
The plane, carrying Rudisha and five others, crashed in the Imbirikana area, Kajiado County, in southeast Kenya on Saturday. After a few minutes in the air, the plane's engine suddenly stopped and the pilot had to look for clear space to land the plane, but one of the wings "hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field," the champion said, sharing his experience after he and the other survivors were transported to Makindu Hospital for treatment.
“It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God. The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long,” he said.
There were no fatalities reported. However, some of the passengers were injured as a result of the crash. Kenya Masters Athletics Chairman Stephen Ole Marai, who was injured in his right ribs, was transferred to Nairobi West Hospital from Makindu for specialized treatment.
Later, Rudisha shared photos of him posing next to the plane’s wreckage. He can be seen in a photo with the aircraft lying upside down in a field in the background.
Social media users and his fans expressed relief after the sportsman "supernaturally" escaped death in such a severe accident. They left wishes filled with joy and happiness in the comment section on Twitter: "no human is limited," "superman reloaded," "why does he look like he can fly?"
"It's only in KENYA where u get involved in an accident, get up, pause for a photo in the scene, then you proceed to hospital for checkup," one user tweeted.
They claimed that the champion “definitely has a cheat code out of death,” referring to a car accident in August 2019, when he also escaped with minor injuries.
David Rudisha, world 800m record holder, is one of Africa's most famous and beloved athletes. He won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. Even though he has never officially confirmed his retirement, he hasn't participated in any major competitions in recent years. He has suggested that he is considering moving into coaching.