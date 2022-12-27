International
Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Flights to Tigray After Years of War
Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Flights to Tigray After Years of War
The Ethiopian flag-carrier has announced that flights to the capital of the war-ravaged Tigray region will resume from Wednesday after rebels struck a peace deal with the government.
"The resumption of these flights will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society," Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew said. The air carrier will operate daily flights between the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and Tigray's Mek'ele and increase their frequency depending on demand. The restoration of air connections between the two cities comes a day after a high-ranking Ethiopian delegation came to Mek'ele for the first time since the conflict began. A Tigrayan official said they agreed to resume services in the region, which has been largely without phone coverage and with only limited internet connection and banking. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the rebellious northern region in November 2020 after accusing the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the government's army bases. Thousands were killed and millions more displaced by fighting.
Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Flights to Tigray After Years of War

10:27 GMT 27.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ethiopian flag-carrier has announced that flights to the capital of the war-ravaged Tigray region will resume from Wednesday after rebels struck a peace deal with the government.
"The resumption of these flights will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society," Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew said.
The air carrier will operate daily flights between the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and Tigray's Mek'ele and increase their frequency depending on demand.
The restoration of air connections between the two cities comes a day after a high-ranking Ethiopian delegation came to Mek'ele for the first time since the conflict began.
Lead negotiator for Ethiopia’s government, Redwan Hussein, left, shakes hands with lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, as Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, looks on, after the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, an African Union special envoy said Wednesday, after a two-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2022
Africa
Ethiopian Gov't & TPLF Agree on Methods to Assess Peace Agreement in Tigray
23 December, 15:47 GMT
A Tigrayan official said they agreed to resume services in the region, which has been largely without phone coverage and with only limited internet connection and banking.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the rebellious northern region in November 2020 after accusing the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the government's army bases. Thousands were killed and millions more displaced by fighting.
