Ethiopian Gov't & TPLF Agree on Methods to Assess Peace Agreement in Tigray

Senior commanders of the Ethiopia's government and the TPLF have agreed on the modalities to assess the peace deal, said Uhuru Kenyatta, facilitator of the ongoing peace efforts, at a press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya.

Senior commanders of Ethiopia's government and the TPLF have agreed on the modalities to be used to assess the implementation of the peace deal in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, said Uhuru Kenyatta, facilitator of the ongoing peace efforts, at a press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya. This allows the African Union-led team to start monitoring and evaluating the peace agreement within days, according to him.During the three-day consultative meeting, officials have been discussing the outcome document on the implementation of the disarmament process, adoption of the Terms of Reference for the African Union monitoring and compliance mechanism, as well as the next steps in the implementation of the peace agreement.The ceasefire agreement was signed in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 2. According to it, the parties have agreed to silence their guns, ending two years of conflict, collaborate with humanitarian organizations to continue to deliver aid, restore public services and rebuild infrastructure.During the briefing, Kenyatta stated that the next meeting, which is set to be held in the coming days in Mekelle, will verify the parties' commitment and compliance with these actions.Kenyatta also expressed his gratitude to all the parties involved for being at the center of the peace talks for the last few months, as they are "making tremendous progress" and the last meeting is an important part of a series of actions "aimed at bringing back a state of normalcy in Tigray." The conflict between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF started in November 2020, when the TPLF began an uprising in Tigray region, rejecting the federal government's policy. The two-year conflict resulted in numerous human losses, people forced to leave their homes, and caused a severe humanitarian crisis with people in the affected areas facing extreme poverty, starvation and deadly disease.

