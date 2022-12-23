Ethiopian Gov't & TPLF Agree on Methods to Assess Peace Agreement in Tigray
© AP Photo / Themba HadebeLead negotiator for Ethiopia’s government, Redwan Hussein, left, shakes hands with lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, as Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, looks on, after the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, an African Union special envoy said Wednesday, after a two-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
Representatives of the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting as part of negotiations for the last two days in Nairobi, Kenya, to discuss the implementation of a peace deal in northern Ethiopia.
Senior commanders of Ethiopia's government and the TPLF have agreed on the modalities to be used to assess the implementation of the peace deal in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, said Uhuru Kenyatta, facilitator of the ongoing peace efforts, at a press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya.
This allows the African Union-led team to start monitoring and evaluating the peace agreement within days, according to him.
“They have agreed to give the AU [African Union] team full access to ensure that all the key elements of the agreement are actually being implemented on the ground. I am confident that some of the challenges that may be there will be addressed as there has been full commitment by both parties,” Kenyatta stated, as cited by local media.
During the three-day consultative meeting, officials have been discussing the outcome document on the implementation of the disarmament process, adoption of the Terms of Reference for the African Union monitoring and compliance mechanism, as well as the next steps in the implementation of the peace agreement.
The ceasefire agreement was signed in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 2. According to it, the parties have agreed to silence their guns, ending two years of conflict, collaborate with humanitarian organizations to continue to deliver aid, restore public services and rebuild infrastructure.
During the briefing, Kenyatta stated that the next meeting, which is set to be held in the coming days in Mekelle, will verify the parties' commitment and compliance with these actions.
“Documents are one thing, what we want now are the deliverables and this is why we are heading to Mekelle and I must say that the cordial working relationship between the senior military commanders who have been meeting and senior representatives of the two parties has been admirable and we are confident that we are marching in the right direction,” he said.
Kenyatta also expressed his gratitude to all the parties involved for being at the center of the peace talks for the last few months, as they are "making tremendous progress" and the last meeting is an important part of a series of actions "aimed at bringing back a state of normalcy in Tigray."
The conflict between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF started in November 2020, when the TPLF began an uprising in Tigray region, rejecting the federal government's policy. The two-year conflict resulted in numerous human losses, people forced to leave their homes, and caused a severe humanitarian crisis with people in the affected areas facing extreme poverty, starvation and deadly disease.