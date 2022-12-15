https://sputniknews.com/20221215/no-guarantees-meta-not-interested-in-combatting-hate-speech-in-africa-experts-say-1105477977.html

'No Guarantees': Meta 'Not Interested' in Combatting Hate Speech in Africa, Experts Say

In an interview with Sputnik, experts and activists deliver comments regarding violence incitement via Facebook and possible ways of solving the problem.

Spreading hate speech and inciting violence via Meta's Facebook platform is part of the "broader problem of profiting from the worst aspects of human behavior," Dr. Binoy Kampmark, a senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University, Australia, told Sputnik.Facebook, one of the main products by Meta Inc. – whose revenue reached $117.9 billion last year – uses an algorithm that recommends content to users that they are most likely to interact with. This, among other things, can lead to the spread of hateful content, experts have asserted.The corporation has been repeatedly accused of contributing to inciting violence in different parts of the world – including during the attacks on the Rohingya people in Myanmar and, more recently, during the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia.Claimants have pointed out the insufficiency of Meta's moderation policies in African, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries, many of which are "vulnerable to war, conflict, ethnic cleansing and genocide."The only way to avoid hate speech-connected incidents for Meta is to impose some form of censorship, which the company will not encourage, believes Professor Ellis Cashmore, the author of Screen Society and an independent media analyst. In his opinion, Meta, which is arguably the world's most influential media organization, has been able to rapidly rise to prominence thanks to the "lawlessness" of the internet which is impossible to control.Meta has repeatedly declared that combatting hate speech is a priority. In 2018, it issued a report highlighting the inadequacy of the company's efforts to prevent the use of Meta platforms to "foment division and incite offline violence."After the Ethiopia case, the company stated that it continues to develop "capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in the country," guided by "feedback from local civil society organizations and international institutions."Dr. Kampmark pointed out that although Facebook introduced a content moderation hub for Eastern and Southern Africa in 2019, it does not receive the attention or the resources that the platform receives in the US itself.Meta "deprioritized Africa" in terms of content moderation, noted Ryan Hartwig, Facebook whistleblower, co-author of Behind the Mask of Facebook: A Whistleblower’s Shocking Story of Big Tech Bias and Censorship and one of the Facebook insiders with Project Veritas. However, he argued, the continent would not benefit even if it were in Meta's focus. According to Hartwig, the firm has a universal hate speech policy that is mainly focused on the US and is biased in many aspects – among other things, concerning former President Donald Trump, whose statements are classified as hateful dog whistles by Meta.Meta has been prohibited as an extremist organization in Russia. The legal decision followed the corporation allowing calls for violence against Russians in the context of the Ukraine crisis. Part of such content advocated the death of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In April, Russia imposed sanctions on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Social media campaigns based on disinformation and hate indictments "can affect millions of people," Hartwig stressed. Prof. Cashmore noted, however, that Meta's global influence has taught people critical thinking – which is a positive trend.Speaking about the prospects of the issue, all three experts agreed that there could be no guarantees that the company's platforms wouldn't be deliberately used for hate and violence incitements again in Africa – or any other part of the world.Prof. Cashmore noted that while Meta's "consumers employ the information, think it through, and decide whether or not they believe it (...) there is no guarantee they are all going to arrive at a conclusion that promotes peace, happiness and love in the world."According to Dr. Kampmark, providing guarantees against hate speech would contradict Meta's approach as "surveillance capitalism is based on the assumption that one's behavior can be modified to a mold that is duly monetized, however principled it might be," with the system sometimes benefitting from destructive behavior.*Meta is banned as an extremist organization in Russia.

